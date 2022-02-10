Tweet Your Super Bowl LVI Predictions to SoFi Stadium's LED Video Screen Powered by SACO

MONTREAL, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - SACO lights up the special activation by Twitter Inc. in which tweets predicting who will win the Superbowl on SoFi Stadium's groundbreaking LED embedded venue is creating a new kind of excitement to the game.

SACO V-PIX lights up SOFI Stadium Roof (CNW Group/SACO Technologies Inc.) (PRNewswire)

SACO was honoured to work with Lam Partners, HKS and PFEIFER to place nearly 27,000 V-PIX with a 5ft pixel pitch that were designed with gray bodies to match the roof's finish to offer an unbelievable and unique LED video experience in and out of LAX.

"The ownership has done an impressive job of quickly understanding the capabilities and leveraging the technology of this video roof feature to provide a totally unique experience and new viewpoint to both air travelers and broadcasters. This is yet another proof of the level of thought and attention to the fan experience that went into creating this state-of-the-art sporting venue," says Jonathan Labbee, Co-CEO of SACO

Go to @TwitterSports and tweet your Super Bowl prediction!

About SACO Technologies Inc.

With Corporate Offices in Europe, the Middle East and North America, SACO's team boasts over 30 years of experience in the development and supply of industry-leading solid-state LED lighting and media solutions. The vast experience and expertise of the SACO team ensures that interfacing with architects, designers, tour managers, and other professionals is seamless and efficient. For more information, visit saco.com.

Additional Link: https://saco.com/sofi-stadium/

SACO lights up the special activation by Twitter Inc on SOFI Stadium roof (CNW Group/SACO Technologies Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SACO Technologies Inc.