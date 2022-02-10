Mathnasium Once Again Named to Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500®

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mathnasium Learning Centers, the nation's leading math-only education franchise, has repeated its distinction on the Entrepreneur Franchise 500® list in 2022. Entrepreneur analyzed more than 1,100 companies and scored them based on factors such as size and growth, company support, and financial strength and stability. Mathnasium was also recognized by Franchise Business Review as a Top 200 Franchise of 2022, taking the top spot in the Education category.

"Being recognized on both of these lists, alongside some of the world's top franchises, is a wonderful confirmation of our strong reputation and the attractiveness of our business model," said CEO Shant Assarian. "Our franchisees are dedicated to providing a high quality and fun education experience which has proven highly effective. We work closely with them to make sure they have the support, tools, and resources they need to best serve their customers and realize the full potential of their investment."

Mathnasium has become an important resource for families around the world, helping their children excel at math, gain confidence and build a promising future. Mathnasium now offers instruction both in-center and online, providing much-needed flexibility during these unpredictable times.

About Mathnasium

Mathnasium is North America's leading, math-only supplemental-education franchise. Since 2002, the Mathnasium Method™ — the result of decades of hands-on instruction and development — has been transforming the lives of children in grades 2-12, helping them understand, master, and love math. With more than 1,100 learning centers worldwide, Mathnasium has been ranked on Entrepreneur Magazine's list of top 500 franchises 16 times since 2004. www.mathnasium.com



