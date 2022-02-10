Instructure to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Instructure Holdings, Inc. (Instructure) (NYSE: INST), the maker of the Canvas Learning Management System, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Steve Daly, and Chief Financial Officer, Dale Bowen, will present at the following upcoming investor conferences.
Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference
- Date: Monday, March 7th, 2022
- Time: 1:50 p.m. PT (2:50 p.m. MT)
- Location: San Francisco, CA
- Live audio webcast: ir.instructure.com; an archived replay will be made available on the Company's website for 6 months
Raymond James 43rd Annual Institutional Investors Conference
- Date: Wednesday, March 9th, 2022
- Time: 8:40 a.m. ET (6:40 a.m. MT)
- Location: Orlando, FL
- Live webcast: ir.instructure.com; an archived replay will be made available on the Company's website for 12 months
