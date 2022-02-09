In support of Elton John AIDS Foundation, the campaign runs through October 30, 2022 and gives one lucky winner a pair of concert tickets, VIP backstage tour, personalized video message from Elton, roundtrip travel and luxury accommodations

WIN A VIP TRIP TO SEE ELTON JOHN'S FINAL U.S SHOW AT DODGER STADIUM In support of Elton John AIDS Foundation, the campaign runs through October 30, 2022 and gives one lucky winner a pair of concert tickets, VIP backstage tour, personalized video message from Elton, roundtrip travel and luxury accommodations

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Elton John AIDS Foundation and Prizeo announced they will be offering fans the chance to win the trip of a lifetime to attend global superstar Elton John's final U.S. performance at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. The giveaway will support Elton John AIDS Foundation—one of the leading independent AIDS organizations in the world—working to end the epidemic by 2030.

The final North American performance of Elton John's award-winning "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" tour will take place on November 20, 2022. His final bow at Dodger Stadium will commemorate his iconic performance at the historic venue back in October 1975.

"I am so grateful to finally be back on the road, and what better way to express my gratitude than by giving away the best seats in the house at my last U.S. performance at Dodger Stadium," said Elton John. "Just by donating for a chance to win, you're taking a stand and making a commitment to help us put an end to the devastating impact that AIDS has had on millions of people. So please be as generous as you can, and I can't wait to see you in Los Angeles!"

For every donation of $10 or more to Elton John AIDS Foundation at ELTONVIP.com, one lucky winner and a guest will win two of the best seats in the stadium, a VIP backstage tour, merchandise bundle and signed tour program. The prize also includes roundtrip business class flights from anywhere in the world and two-night luxury hotel accommodations in Los Angeles. To show his appreciation for your support, Elton John will personally congratulate the winner via a recorded video message.

"Thanks to Elton's committed advocacy and the generosity of his fans, the Foundation is empowered to advance human rights for people living with HIV/AIDS to achieve an AIDS-free world," said Anne Aslett, Chief Executive Officer of Elton John AIDS Foundation.

Elton John founded Elton John AIDS Foundation in 1992 and has travelled and advocated extensively since then to raise funds and awareness of the issues affecting people living with and at risk of HIV. Every donation made via this campaign will support innovative HIV prevention, care and support services for the most vulnerable groups affected by HIV.

Visit ELTONVIP.com to learn more; enter for your chance to win the trip of a lifetime, and support Elton John AIDS Foundation.

About Elton John AIDS Foundation

Elton John AIDS Foundation was established in 1992 and is one of the leading independent AIDS organisations in the world. The Foundation's mission is simple: an end to the AIDS epidemic. As a leader in the global AIDS community, Elton John AIDS Foundation is committed to overcome the stigma, discrimination and neglect that keeps us from ending AIDS. With the mobilisation of our network of generous supporters and partners, we fund local experts across four continents to challenge discrimination, prevent infections and provide treatment as well as influencing governments to end AIDS.

We will not stop until the AIDS epidemic is over. www.eltonjohnaidsfoundation.org

About Elton John

Elton's career achievements to date are unsurpassed in their breadth and longevity. Elton is one of the top-selling solo artists of all time. In the UK and US charts alone he has 1 diamond, 32 platinum or multi-platinum, and 21 gold albums as well as over 70 Top 40 hits. He has sold more than 300 million records worldwide.

He holds the record for the biggest-selling single of all time, "Candle in the Wind 1997", which sold over 33 million copies. Released in 2017 'Diamonds' the Ultimate Greatest Hits album, became Elton's 40th UK Top 40 album and has spent over 200 consecutive weeks in the top 75 of the UK album charts, over 110 of these in the top 20. This release celebrated 50 years of his song writing partnership with Bernie Taupin. August 2018 saw Elton named as the most successful male solo artist in Billboard Hot 100 chart history, having logged 67 entries, including nine No. 1s and 27 Top 10s. 'The Lockdown Sessions', an album of collaborations recorded during the COVID-19 Pandemic, was released in October 2021, and went straight to number 1 in the UK album Charts, becoming Elton's 8th UK number 1 album in the process. It's lead single "Cold Heart (PNAU Remix) with Dua Lipa" became a bona fide global hit, reaching number 1 in the UK and Australian singles charts. Its success meant that Elton became the first ever solo artist to score a UK Top 10 hit single in 6 consecutive decades. In America, he holds the record for longest span between Billboard top 40 hits at 50 years.

Elton announced the 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road' tour at New York's Gotham Hall in January 2018. Encompassing 5 continents, and over 350 dates, this 5-year-long tour started in September 2018 and marks his retirement from touring after more than 50 years on the road. In 2019 it was named Billboard's Top Rock Tour and Pollstar's Major Tour Of The Year. To date, Elton has delivered more than 4,000 performances in more than 80 countries since launching his first tour in 1970. 2019 also saw the release of 'Rocketman' and global bestselling autobiography, 'ME'. An epic fantasy musical motion picture of Elton's life, 'Rocketman' has been a commercial and critical hit, taking close to $200m at the box office. It has won an Oscar, two Golden Globe Awards and a Critics' Choice Award and garnered BAFTA nominations. Its soundtrack was also nominated for a GRAMMY Award.

Among the many awards and honours bestowed upon him are six GRAMMYs, including a GRAMMY Legend award, a Tony and two Oscars, a Best British Male Artist BRIT Award, induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame, the Kennedy Center Honor, Legend of Live Award, 13 Ivor Novello Awards between 1973 and 2001 and a knighthood from HM Queen Elizabeth II for "services to music and charitable services".

In 1992, Elton established Elton John AIDS Foundation, which today is one of the leading non-profit HIV/AIDS organizations and has raised over $515 million to date in the global fight against HIV/AIDS. In June 2019 President Emmanuel Macron presented Elton the Légion d'honneur, France's highest award, for his lifetime contribution to the arts and the fight against HIV/AIDS. Elton was awarded the Companion of Honour in the 2021 New Year Honours list. The highest acknowledgement in the list, Elton became one of only 64 people to hold the honour. September 2019 saw The Royal Mail issue a set of 12 stamps as a tribute to Elton being one of the most popular and enduring music artists of all time. Elton was only the second individual music artist to be featured in a dedicated stamp issue. In July 2020 the Royal Mint released an Elton John commemorative coin, the second in their music legends series to celebrate 'one of the most successful and enduring artists of all time'. Always a tireless champion of new artists, Elton has been a leading industry voice in lobbying the government for young artists visa-free touring rights in Europe post Brexit.

About Prizeo

Prizeo , an online sweepstakes-for-good platform, mobilizes celebrity fan bases by offering the chance to "give small and win big," while raising funds and awareness for charitable causes around the globe. Prizeo campaigns have featured celebrities such as Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ellen Degeneres, Tom Brady, Martha Stewart, Imagine Dragons, Tyler Oakley, Lady Gaga and many more. To date, Prizeo has raised more than $60 million for hundreds of nonprofits, including Planned Parenthood, American Cancer Society, United Way Worldwide and Special Olympics.

Prizeo works alongside sister company Charitybuzz, an ecommerce marketplace that offers once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive items and unmatched access, to generate impact through nonprofit partnerships.

