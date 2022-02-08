Webcast Alert: BorgWarner 2021 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results Conference Call

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) announces the following Webcast:

What: BorgWarner 2021 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results Conference Call When: February 15, 2022 @ 9:30am Eastern Time Where: http://www.borgwarner.com/en/Investors/default.aspx How: Live over the Internet -- Simply log on to the web at the address above.

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) is a global product leader in delivering innovative and sustainable mobility solutions for the vehicle market. Building on its original equipment expertise, BorgWarner also brings market leading product and service solutions to the global aftermarket. With manufacturing and technical facilities in 96 locations in 22 countries, the company employs approximately 50,000 people worldwide. For more information, please visit borgwarner.com.

