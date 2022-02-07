NFTglee To Host Bitcoin 2022 After Party; Set To Announce Bitcoin Streaming Service And Showcase Content Catalogue

DENVER, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NFTglee is once again partnering with Bitcoin Media in conjunction with Bitcoin 2022 to be held in Miami, April 6-9. NFTglee with be the official host of the Bitcoin 2022 After Party to be held at The Temple House, one of the most recognized event venues in the nation.

Access to the Bitcoin 2022 After Party will be affected via NFT's built on Bitcoin, and are already oversubscribed. Sponsors and event hosts expect 400 VIP guests (ticket prices TBA) to attend, and engage in an immersive visual and Web3 experience at The Temple House.

As host for the Bitcoin 2022 After Party, NFTglee will be including celebrity guests, an internationally recognized DJ, and the announcement of its Bitcoin streaming service.

"While we continue to explore and develop the seemingly limitless application of NFT utility, our focus is on access. Our NFT's will replace your username and password, or physical ticket, providing access to streaming content, physical location/real world events, all entirely authenticated in our wallet." - NFTglee CEO, Tillman Holloway.

As the growth of Web3 applications evolve and mature, NFTglee is focused on providing the rails by which consumers engage with content and experiences.

NFT's built on Bitcoin are uniquely positioned to solve a plethora of issues: exponential scalability, smart contract functionality, cross-chain royalty risks, carbon-free transactions, financially empowering creators, and secondary sales capture.

"We lower the barriers to entry and simultaneously solve single-chain limitations to engagement in the Metaverse. Using our multi-sig wallet functionality and smart contracts, we ensure creators are properly paid their royalties on each blockchain and each platform."

"Our platform is built on Bitcoin and transacts in L-BTC (Liquid Bitcoin) giving us two immutable advantages: cost and carbon free. As the NFT ecosystem evolves and matures, large shifts to nearly no-cost minting will occur." - NFTglee CEO, Tillman Holloway.

Bitcoin 2022 will serve as a showcase for the continuing evolution of Bitcoin and the ways in which it presents economic and privacy freedom for consumers.

Our announcement of a Bitcoin streaming service and Web3 access tools (NFT's) will serve notice that creators now have an outlet to take back control of their content and fanbase in a censorship resistant way.

