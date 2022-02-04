SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds VCRA, SYTE, EPAY, and TACO Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE: VCRA)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE: VCRA), in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Stryker Corporation via a tender offer. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, VCRA shareholders will receive $79.25 in cash for each share of VCRA common stock that they hold. If you own VCRA shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/vcra

Enterprise Diversified, Inc. (OTC: SYTE)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Enterprise Diversified, Inc. (OTC: SYTE), in connection with the company's proposed merger with CrossingBridge Advisors, LLC ("CrossingBridge"). At closing, SYTE and CrossingBridge will become wholly owned subsidiaries of a newly formed holding company, ENDI Corp. Under the terms of the merger agreement, the outstanding securities of each of SYTE and CrossingBridge will be exchanged for common stock of ENDI Corp., resulting in SYTE stockholders owning 52.5% of ENDI Corp. common stock. If you own SYTE shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/syte

Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: EPAY)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: EPAY), in connection with the proposed acquisition of EPAY by Thoma Bravo. Under the terms of the merger agreement, EPAY's shareholders will receive $57.00 in cash for each share of EPAY common stock that they hold. If you own EPAY shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/epay

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: TACO)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: TACO), in connection with the proposed acquisition of TACO by Jack in the Box Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, TACO shareholders will receive $12.51 in cash for each share of TACO common stock that they hold. If you own TACO shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/taco

