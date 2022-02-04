GenNx360 Capital Partners Announces Investment in Nutra-Med Packaging, Inc.

NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GenNx360 Capital Partners ("GenNx360"), a New York City-based private equity firm investing in middle market business-to-business industrial and business services companies, in partnership with the management team of Nutra-Med Packaging, Inc. ("Nutra-Med" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce its investment in the Company.

NUTRA-MED (PRNewswire)

Nutra-Med is a Whippany, New Jersey-based contract packaging company focused on packaging for the Pharmaceutical, Health & Wellness and Medical Devices markets. Nutra-Med's primary product capabilities include bottling, blistering and secondary packaging (i.e., cartoning, shrink sleeving, heat seal carding, kitting, retail pallet pack-out) for pharmaceuticals and dietary supplement products.

Mahesh Gupta, the founder of Nutra-Med, will continue to serve in an advisory role to the Company. Kunal Gupta, currently Vice President, will continue to provide leadership to the Company as its CEO. "The Nutra-Med team and I are thankful to my father for helping us to build such a strong foundation and a culture of quality and service, from which we are now able to launch into our next chapter. We are excited to partner with GenNx360, whose deep operational expertise and track record of building platforms will be a tremendous asset to us as we drive our next phase of accelerated growth. GenNx360's investment in Nutra-Med will enable us to continue focusing on providing best-in-class services, with a track record of on-time delivery while ensuring quality, managing costs, and providing excellent customer service. We will continue to build our team and our services and expand our reach to serve more pharmaceutical, health and wellness and medical device customers," Kunal stated.

Rishi Verma, the GenNx360 Principal who led the transaction, stated, "The team at Nutra-Med has built a strong packaging services platform achieving outsized growth while maintaining a strong commitment to quality and customer delivery in an industry that GenNx360 believes to be very attractive."

"GenNx360 Capital Partners' Fund III enters 2022 with great momentum led by its investment in Nutra-Med, Fund III's 6th platform investment. The Company is led by an impressive management team who has built an industry-leading platform. We look forward to supporting the Nutra-Med team in executing upon their growth strategy," said Ron Blaylock, GenNx360's Founder and Managing Partner.

SVB Leerink served as exclusive financial advisor and Goodwin Procter LLP served as legal counsel to Nutra-Med Packaging. Morrison Cohen LLP served as legal counsel to GenNx360.

About GenNx360 Capital Partners

GenNx360 Capital Partners is a private equity firm focused on acquiring middle market industrial and business services companies. GenNx360 invests in companies with proven and sustainable business models in expanding industries, with the objective of implementing value-enhancing operational improvements to accelerate growth, deliver efficiencies and generate strong financial returns. Target industries include industrial machinery and components, business & industrial services, automation & industrial technology, packaging products, equipment services, environmental services, and food ingredients/equipment/services. GenNx360 was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in New York City. For more information, please visit www.gennx360.com.

For media inquiries about this press release, please contact:

Carmen Rojas, Director of Investor Relations

GenNx360 Capital Partners

Email: investorrelations@gennx360.com

Tel: 212.257.6772

(PRNewsfoto/GenNx360 Capital Partners) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GenNx360 Capital Partners