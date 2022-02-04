Bradley Partner Dick Sayles Inducted into the Lawdragon Hall of Fame

DALLAS, Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Veteran Dallas trial lawyer Dick Sayles is being inducted into the Lawdragon Hall of Fame class of 2022. The prestigious honor is the latest recognition for Mr. Sayles, who has developed a national reputation based on his trailblazing work in the courtroom and commitment to the legal profession.

"I am honored to be included in such an impressive Lawdragon list of lawyers and judges," said Mr. Sayles , who serves as managing partner of Bradley's Dallas office.

Mr. Sayles has an active caseload in state and federal venues across the country, representing clients in a range of commercial litigation including securities, healthcare, product liability and patent infringement disputes. He has tried over 150 cases to verdict, earning more than a dozen multimillion-dollar jury verdicts along with high-profile defense wins. Those outcomes have been featured on several occasions among VerdictSearch's annual compilation of top verdicts.

Honored as the Dallas Bar Association's Trial Lawyer of the Year in 2018, Mr. Sayles has also been recognized by Benchmark Litigation and Best Lawyers in America. In addition, he is a Fellow in the American College of Trial Lawyers, the International Academy of Trial Lawyers, and the International Society of Barristers. Mr. Sayles was featured in Texas Lawbook's "Lions of the Texas Bar" and has been selected among the Texas Super Lawyers Top 10 lawyers in Texas multiple times. Mr. Sayles was previously named in the 2020 edition of the Lawdragon 500 Leading Lawyers in America.

