Tailgater Concierge Announces That Tickets Are Now On Sale For The Only All-Inclusive Super Bowl Game Watch Party Right Next To SoFi Stadium hosted by Brian Thomas Smith. Attendees will be able to see The Stadium And Hear The Fans So They Will Feel Like They Are At The Game.

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tailgater Concierge announced today that tickets are on sale for their Game Watch Tailgate Party. Tailgater's Game Watch Party is the only all-inclusive Game Watch Party being held right next to SoFi Stadium. "The location is as close as you can get to the action without actually being in the stadium," says Megan LaGrow, Founder of Tailgater Concierge.

Tailgater Concierge is hosting a Pre-Game Tailgate and Game Watch Party for the 2022 Super Bowl at Sofi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. Come see how they have converted a standard parking lot into a high-end cocktail lounge themed event space containing lounge furniture, pub style tables, high-tops, multiple bar and food stations, large TV walls and big screen TVs. (PRNewswire)

Tailgater Concierge is also offering a Pre-Game Tailgate Party for fans that are lucky enough to have tickets and want to attend a great party before the Super Bowl. The all-inclusive tickets will include incredible food, traditional and themed cocktails created by some of the best mixologists in LA, and many entertainment options!

Come see how Tailgater Concierge is converting a standard parking lot into a high-end, event space designed with a high-end lounge/cocktail bar theme. There will be a combination of lounge furniture, high top tables, bar tables with barstools, catering stations, multiple bar stations, entertainment areas, and more. Big screen televisions will finish off the space, including a 14'x14' television wall.

Food and drinks to be provided by Good Gracious! Events. Established in Los Angeles just over three decades ago and driven by a creative and passionate team focusing on culinary expertise. They are preferred by celebrities, luxury brands, major music labels, and film studios all over the world. A multi-time award-winning company by industry organizations and media, they have put together an exciting array of flavors to create one hell of a party.

Rocking the live music at the event will be DJ/Producer TOON, DJ TOON has become a staple in Los Angeles nightlife, spinning the best clubs and parties across North America. Today, DJ TOON is a frequent in Santa Monica, Venice, Miami, Nashville, San Francisco, Hollywood, Cancun, and Chicago.

Tickets can be purchase on Eventbrite at https://bit.ly/superbowltailgate.

About Tailgater Concierge: Tailgater Concierge is a full-service tailgate provider. They provide their services at college and pro stadiums nationwide. Tailgater is a certified women-owned small business.

Tailgater Concierge (PRNewswire)

