STTK Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Shattuck Labs, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Lead Deadline: April 1, 2022

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Shattuck Labs, Inc. ("Shattuck" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: STTK) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Shattuck securities: (a) pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus issued in connection with Shattuck's October 2020 initial public offering (the "IPO" or "Offering"); and/or (b) between October 9, 2020 and November 9, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/sttk.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The complaint alleges that the materials supporting the IPO and defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Collaboration Agreement with Takeda was not solid; (2) Takeda and Shattuck would "mutually agree" to terminate the Collaboration Agreement in essentially one year; (3) as a result, Shattuck would cease to receive any future milestone, royalty, or other payments from Takeda; and (4) as a result, defendants' statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/sttk or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Shattuck you have until April 1, 2022, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

