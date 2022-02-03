SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates TLMD, BREZ, MCAE, ADOC

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLMD) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Patient Square Capital for $3.00 in cash per share of Class A common stock. If you are a SOC Telemed shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: BREZ) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with D-Orbit S.p.A. If you are a Breeze shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: MCAE) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with ETAO International Group. If you are a Mountain Crest shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Edoc Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: ADOC) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Calidi Biotherapeutics, Inc. If you are an Edoc shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

