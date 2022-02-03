Priceline's New Ad Campaign Kicks Off with an Incredible Offer - $100 off $500 Priceline Express Deals® The Brand's New Ad Campaign Shows How More Awesome Savings Mean More Awesome Travel Moments

NORWALK, Conn., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Priceline launched a new brand campaign today that shows how with Priceline, the joy of saving and the joy of travel go hand-in-hand. Through multiple ad spots featuring Priceline's spokesperson and beloved "Big Bang Theory" and "The Flight Attendant" actress, Kaley Cuoco, Priceline showcases the amazing feeling of getting great deals PLUS the additional travel moments that may not be possible without the help of Priceline's deals. The multichannel campaign, created by dentsu One, will launch today with broadcast, podcast and digital content.

Priceline's new campaign stars actress and spokesperson Kaley Cuoco showing travelers how amazing great travel deals feel when booking on Priceline. (PRNewswire)

This new campaign brings both Priceline's mission, to be the best travel deal maker in the world, and brand purpose, to help everyone experience the moments that matter, to life. Knowing that consumers are ready for more, the ads show that from family vacations to solo getaways, travelers can save so much with Priceline that they'll be able to get more from their travels, too.

The first spots can be viewed here .

Priceline has been negotiating amazing travel deals for over 20 years, saving travelers $1 billion a year (that's $2,000 per minute). And, more awesome savings mean more awesome travel moments. To celebrate this campaign launch, Priceline is offering even more savings — $100 off $500 Express Deals® now through February 6, 2022 using discount code SAVEMORE100.

"At Priceline, every trip is a big deal, both in terms of the experience itself and the savings we provide. Our new ad campaign shows that with Priceline, you can enjoy significant savings on your travel and get more out of your trip," said Brett Keller, Priceline CEO. "More savings means more opportunities—whether that be to experience more on your vacation, upgrade your travel plans, or just take more trips."

"It was important that this campaign be as relevant and flexible as possible. We wanted to showcase that, after experiencing less over the last few years, travelers are ready for more and the great feelings that traveling—and saving—bring," said Adam Notzl-Keyser, Creative Director, dentsu One. "We created a 'fill in the blank' architecture to allow us to speak to a variety of both travel and travelers and for the campaign to resonate across multiple channels."

Priceline's media partner is Ocean Media.

To book your trip and for more information on the SAVEMORE100 offer, visit Priceline.com .

About Priceline

Priceline , part of Booking Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: BKNG], is a world leader in travel deals. Priceline offers exclusive discounts on hotels, flights, alternative accommodations, rental cars, cruises and packages. We offer more than a million lodging properties, helping travelers find the right accommodation at the right price. We negotiate great deals every day, and put our best pricing on the Priceline app. With free cancellation for many rates, 24-hour customer assistance and the option for both pre-paid and pay upon arrival reservations, Priceline helps millions of travelers be there for the moments that matter. For us, and for our customers, every trip is a big deal.

