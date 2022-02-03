Newfront's Employee Benefits Practice Welcomes Accomplished Producer Erich Simmons

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Newfront, a tech-enabled, full-service brokerage based in San Francisco, CA, welcomes Erich Simmons as a Senior Vice President and Employee Benefits Producer. Erich joins Newfront from Willis Towers Watson, where he spent nearly 20 years working closely with clients to develop strategic solutions for their domestic and global employee benefit programs.

"We are thrilled to welcome Erich to the Newfront team and bring exceptional service to his clients," said Newfront President Brian Hetherington. "Erich's high level of expertise, effective leadership, and proven results in developing successful employee benefits programs for his clients builds on Newfront's strong value proposition. Erich recognizes our industry's need for change and innovation on behalf of our clients, and he shares our vision at Newfront to leverage technology in enhancing the client experience."

Erich, who is based in Orange County, California, will serve clients throughout the state and country.

"I am so excited to have Erich join our SoCal team at Newfront, where he will bring deep expertise and long-standing relationships to our rapidly-growing team," said Linde Hotchkiss, Southwest Market Leader at Newfront.

Erich has spent more than two decades in the industry and is known for assisting clients with implementing multi-year strategic plans, communication campaigns, wellness initiatives, and compliance assistance.

"I am beyond excited to join Newfront," Erich said. "Their emphasis on client-centric service, enriched by technology and guided by expert leadership, highlights a client and colleague experience unmatched in the industry."

About Newfront

Newfront is transforming the delivery of risk management, employee experience, insurance, and retirement solutions by building the modern insurance platform. Transparent data delivered real-time translates into a lower total cost of risk and greater insights. Newfront makes insurance work for you.

Headquartered in San Francisco, Newfront has offices throughout California, Washington, Illinois, and New York and is home to over 700 employees who serve clients across the United States and globally. Learn more about building the Modern Insurance Experience here.

