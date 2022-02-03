Matrix Clinical Solutions to Provide On-Site Clinical Support and Point-of-Care COVID-19 Testing for Dallas Open Athletes, Coaches, and Support Staff Matrix Clinicians will Administer Rapid Antigen Tests Prior to the Event

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Matrix Clinical Solutions, a Matrix Medical Network® (Matrix) business, will provide on-site rapid antigen testing and clinical support for athletes, coaches, and support staff as they arrive at the Dallas Open. Everyone will be tested prior to the tournament starting, and anyone who is unvaccinated will be tested every 48 hours while on-site as required by the Association of Tennis Professionals. With a nationwide network of approximately 5,000 clinicians and robust experience with COVID-19 testing, vaccination, and treatment in a variety of settings and geographies, Matrix was able to quickly activate to support the Dallas Open.

"Matrix has worked since the beginning of the pandemic to develop and implement rapid and scalable strategies and solutions to mitigate the risk of COVID-19," said Matrix Clinical Solutions Chief Medical Officer Dan Meltzer, M.D. "We are pleased to work closely with the Dallas Open to ensure the event runs smoothly and the athletes and staff feel safe and comfortable."

Matrix is uniquely positioned to support COVID-19 testing with a range of services that can be adapted and quickly deployed to meet partners' needs by:

Assessing the unique needs of our partners and designing customized testing strategies

Mobilizing expert clinicians on-site for convenient and timely access to testing

Providing education and multilingual staff to address critical questions and alleviate concerns

Providing clinical consultations for individuals that test positive for COVID-19 and assisting them with managing their specific situation

Activating and implementing quickly to support a variety of situations and needs

About Matrix Clinical Solutions

Matrix Medical Network has provided expert care and health services to millions of at-risk individuals where they live and work for more than 20 years. The organization's network of approximately 5,000 clinicians meets individuals wherever they are to assess their health and safety, identify and close care gaps, and offer life-changing services that activate them to manage their own health.

Matrix Clinical Solutions helps America's communities and workers stay healthy while maintaining businesses' productivity and continuity through tailored health solutions. Our all-in-one worksite health offering delivers flexible on-site, virtual, and mobile employer health services including occupational, primary, preventative, urgent, and episodic care with its own fully integrated lab.

For more information, visit https://matrixmedicalnetwork.com/clinical-solutions/.

*Matrix Medical Network is the registered trademark of Community Care Health Network, LLC.

About GF Sports & Entertainment

GF Sports & Entertainment is a global events and operations company that elevates the experience of live sports, entertainment and interactive events. The company owns two of the ATP Tour's longest running American tennis tournaments, the Dallas Open and the Truist Atlanta Open, as well as the National Lacrosse League New York Riptide. In partnership with the American Kennel Club (AKC), the leading registry and governing body of canine events in the United States, they operate the AKC Meet the Breeds® touring show. GF Sports & Entertainment also incubates new and emerging sport concepts, this includes Wolf Pack Ninjas, which operates ninja-focused events globally.

GF Sports & Entertainment was founded in July 2015 by New York-based private equity firm GF Capital. For additional information, please visit www.gfsportsandentertainment.com.

About The Dallas Open

The Dallas Open is an ATP Tour 250 men's tournament that will make its debut in Dallas on February 6 – 13, 2022 at the Styslinger/Altec Tennis Complex at SMU. It will be the only ATP Tour indoor championship in the United States, and features men's top world tennis players in singles and doubles competition. The tournament, previously held as the New York Open, is one of the longest-running American tournaments on the ATP Tour. Its rich history features some of the top names in tennis, including legends John McEnroe, Pete Sampras, Andre Agassi, Andy Roddick, Michael Chang, and Andy Murray, and a current generation of stars like Kei Nishikori, Milos Raonic, and Reilly Opelka.

