Local Manufacturer Invests $2.5 Million to Expand Production, Creating 37 Kentucky Jobs and Strengthening Global Supply Chain of U.S.-Produced Raw Materials CCMA Executives Mordechai Korf & Uriel Laber: "This is an investment in our business, our employees, and our community."

CALVERT CITY, Ky., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CC Metals and Alloys (CCMA), a mining and metals company led by Mordechai Korf and Uriel Laber that employs dozens of local Kentucky workers, today announced the completion of a $2.5 million investment in its production equipment that will create nearly 40 new manufacturing jobs in Kentucky.

A leading producer and supplier of high-grade ferrosilicon alloys, elements essential in the manufacturing of iron and steel, CCMA operates utilizing three submerged arc electric furnaces to produce various types of ferrosilicons. The company invested $2.5 million into modernizing one of its three furnaces that had previously been idle since April 2019. This investment in American manufacturing capacity created 37 new good-paying jobs, growing CCMA's workforce by over 28%. In addition, CCMA's output will grow to 85,000 metric tons annually, marking an 18% increase.

This investment follows the long history of Messrs. Korf and Laber making ongoing continuous investments into the CCMA plant to improve manufacturing efficiencies while promoting safety, job security, and supporting the local community. This past December, CCMA provided crucial food and housing support to six local charities helping hundreds of Kentucky families at Christmastime, and the company provided over $70,000 in needed relief supplies to support the recovery of Kentucky communities after a tornado moved through Western Kentucky.

Mordechai Korf and Uriel Laber, partial owners of CCMA, issued the following joint statement: "This is an investment in our business, our employees, and our community. CCMA has long supplied a significant portion of the demand needs for ferrosilicon in the United States, and this investment gives us the opportunity to hire more workers while also doing our part to reduce the reliance on ferrosilicons produced outside of the United States. We look forward to growing CCMA to the next level of performance."

