Kalderos names Brent Dover as new Chief Executive Officer

CHICAGO, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Health tech company Kalderos, which builds data-driven platform solutions for Drug Discount Management, is pleased to announce the appointment of Brent Dover as Chief Executive Officer. Dover succeeds former CEO Jeremy Docken, who co-founded Kalderos in 2016 and remains a member of the board. In his new role as Kalderos' Chief Strategy Officer, Docken will continue his focus on driving Kalderos' innovation of market-leading solutions.

"We were impressed by Brent not only for his track record of creating value at growth stage companies like Kalderos, but also the way he connected personally with the vision and values that have motivated us from Kalderos' earliest days," said Docken. "I am eager for Kalderos' next chapter with Brent's experienced leadership."

Dover brings to Kalderos a wealth of leadership experience in emerging companies with a focus on data-driven healthcare solutions. Over the past two decades, Dover was instrumental in leading three such companies (Commure, Health Catalyst and Medicity) through rapid growth trajectories, joining each at the same pivotal stage Kalderos is at today.

"We are thrilled to welcome Brent to Kalderos," said Yumin Choi, partner at Bain Capital Ventures and member of the Kalderos board of directors. "With Brent's expertise in healthcare information technology and his impressive credentials guiding growth stage companies to the next level, we are confident that he is the right leader for Kalderos at this exciting point in the company's history."

Dover said, "Kalderos is using technology to solve challenges in a space where the tech infrastructure has been lacking. By connecting previously siloed data with a platform approach that builds trust between stakeholders, the company is uniquely positioned with a remarkable product-market fit. I am honored to have been invited to lead Kalderos through its next phase of rapid growth."

Kalderos experienced accelerated growth in 2021, more than doubling its customer count and tripling sales. Along with the rapid expansion of new customers, Kalderos accelerated value delivery to existing customers and enjoyed its second year in a row of 100% customer retention. The company also deepened its focus on operations and commercialization, building teams and implementing processes to support even more rapid scaling in 2022. Recently, Built In named Kalderos one of "22 Chicago startups to watch in 2022."

Dover most recently served as CEO at Commure (2019-2021), which in 2021 reached a $3.5 billion valuation. Previous to his role at Commure, Dover served as President of Health Catalyst (2013 - 2018), now a publicly traded healthcare analytics company (NASDAQ:HCAT). Before Health Catalyst, Dover served as President of Medicity (2007-2012), which sold to Aetna in 2011, generating a 16x return for investors.

"Throughout my career, I've been dedicated to finding ways to use healthcare data to better support healthcare professionals and benefit the patients they serve," said Dover. "I look forward to continuing that journey with Kalderos, which is committed to using data transparency to ensure that drug discount programs can work as intended to help vulnerable patients and communities."

In 2022, Kalderos will expand its portfolio of Drug Discount Management solutions with additional tools to support more stakeholder groups and provide enhanced end-to-end control and visibility of the Drug Discount Management workflow.

About Kalderos

Kalderos created the world's first Drug Discount Management platform, which uses sophisticated models and machine learning to resolve noncompliance issues in drug discount programs. The company's solutions include Discount Monitoring, which leverages a predictive model to identify and resolve historical instances of noncompliance, and 340B Pay, the first real-time solution for drug discount effectuation, which allows providers of any size to request 340B rebates and manufacturers to verify and pay them through a third party payment partner. Based in Chicago, Kalderos was founded in 2016 by a team dedicated to reducing inefficiencies in the U.S. healthcare system, empowering everyone to focus on the health of people. More information can be found at www.kalderos.com .

