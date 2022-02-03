HUB INTERNATIONAL STRENGTHENS HOSPITALITY AND ENTERTAINMENT INSURANCE CAPABILITIES WITH THE ACQUISITION OF THE ASSETS OF CALIFORNIA-BASED AVI COMMERCIAL INSURANCE MARKETING, INC.

HUB INTERNATIONAL STRENGTHENS HOSPITALITY AND ENTERTAINMENT INSURANCE CAPABILITIES WITH THE ACQUISITION OF THE ASSETS OF CALIFORNIA-BASED AVI COMMERCIAL INSURANCE MARKETING, INC.

CHICAGO, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage, announced today that it has acquired the assets of AVI Commercial Insurance Marketing, Inc. (AVI). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Hub International Logo (PRNewsfoto/Hub International Limited) (PRNewswire)

Located in San Clemente, California, AVI provides insurance services for the hospitality industry, including sports bars, nightclubs, taverns and restaurants. AVI's industry focus supports Hub's Hospitality and Entertainment Specialty practices by complementing and strengthening its existing capabilities. Doug Krumpols, President, and the AVI team will join Hub Los Angeles/Orange County (LAOC).

The move will provide AVI with access to Hub's distinctive resources, services and industry-leading specialists, including claims and risk management, sales development and tools, and digital marketing to continue growing their business and broadening their offfering.

About Hub's M&A Activities

Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise. For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub.com.

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 13,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, please visit www.hubinternational.com.

CONTACT:

Media: Marni Gordon

Phone: 312-279-4601

Marni.gordon@hubinternational.com

M&A: Clark Wormer

Phone: 312.279.4848

Clark.wormer@hubinternational.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hub International Limited