Groundspeed Announces Record Growth and Expands Leadership Team A fast-growing customer base and three new executive hires position Groundspeed to power smarter business insurance through the exchange of intelligent data.

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Groundspeed, a leading provider of SaaS-delivered smart submission and analytics solutions to the property & casualty insurance industry, announces the company more than doubled its number of customers in the second half of 2021, and has hired three key executives in the past few months: Vishal Srivastava as Vice President of Engineering, Devon Watts as Vice President of Marketing, and Danielle Hurley as Vice President of Sales.

Groundspeed had a successful year of empowering underwriters across the property & casualty insurance industry to make better, faster decisions. In fact, in just the last 6 months of 2021, Groundspeed doubled the number of carriers it serves with its Rapid Fusion technology. This expanded customer base, along with the recent strategic hires, will help Groundspeed achieve its mission to power smarter business insurance through the exchange of intelligent data.

"Groundspeed experienced record-breaking momentum in 2021 and we're excited to continue to grow and scale as we strengthen our leadership team," said Jeff Mason, CEO of Groundspeed. "With the added technical and go-to-market expertise that these leaders bring, we are better positioned to reach and serve even more commercial insurance carriers and brokers to transform their businesses. "

Vishal Srivastava joins Groundspeed as Vice President of Engineering, where he'll lead the company's engineering, data science, enablement, and automation efforts. Prior to Groundspeed, Srivastava worked for Marcus – the consumer division of Goldman Sachs –as vice president. There, he helped build algorithms that power the Marcus app, deposits, and card businesses. Srivastava received his Bachelor of Technology from Cochin University and later a Master of Science in Computer Science from Columbia University.

As Vice President of Marketing, Devon Watts will be responsible for positioning Groundspeed as the thought and market leader for smart submission and analytics in property & casualty insurance. Previously, Watts led marketing teams at Asana, Carta, and most recently RollWorks. At Asana she established the brand and positioning that drove the company's pre-IPO hypergrowth. Watts started her career working in global health and development for international NGOs before getting to tech. She holds a Bachelor of Arts from Princeton University.

Transitioning from a similar role at her previous employer, Danielle Hurley comes to Groundspeed as the new Vice President of Sales, where she will lead the company's sales teams. At her last position, Hurley built out Feedzai's forecasting, revenue reporting, and SDR process in addition to tripling the company pipeline. Prior to Feedzai, Hurley worked in financial sales and began her career in investment banking with Goldman Sachs. Hurley received her Master of Arts in Modern History at Oxford University and her Master of Arts in Journalism and Digital Media from Cardiff University.

To learn more about how Groundspeed can help unlock the value in your unstructured data, visit www.groundspeed.com .

