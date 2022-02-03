Christian Dankers Named Associate Chief Medical and Quality Officer for The Chartis Group

CHICAGO, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Christian Dankers, MD, has been named Associate Chief Medical and Quality Officer for The Chartis Group, a leading provider of comprehensive advisory services and analytics to the healthcare industry.

Dr. Dankers will join the leadership team of Chartis' Clinical Quality and High Reliability practice, which spans Chartis Consulting and the recently acquired Greeley Company, a leader in patient safety, clinical compliance, physician education, and medical staff service optimization.

Dr. Dankers, a renowned leader in clinical quality and safety, joins Chartis from Mass General Brigham, where he served as an Associate Chief Quality Officer. In this role, he led system-level work in patient experience and safety, as well as oversaw quality contracting and the government payment and policy team in the Quality and Patient Experience group. His breadth of experience also includes hospital-acquired condition reduction, mortality reduction, improving the patient experience, and strengthening the safety culture through the application of just culture and reliability management principles.

"We are delighted to welcome Christian to Chartis," said Ken Graboys, CEO of The Chartis Group. "His addition furthers our commitment to providing preeminent services in clinical quality and high-reliability care."

Prior to joining Mass General Brigham, Dr. Dankers served as Associate Chief Quality Officer at Brigham Health. He also worked previously as a member of the Edward P. Lawrence Center for Quality and Safety at Mass General Hospital. He continues to practice as a hospitalist at Brigham Health.

Dr. Dankers graduated from Williams College and University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine. He also earned a master's degree in business administration from UPenn's Wharton School. He completed an internal medicine residency at The Massachusetts General Hospital.

About The Chartis Group

The Chartis Group® (Chartis) provides comprehensive advisory services and analytics to the healthcare industry. It brings critical thinking and deep industry experience paired with cutting-edge data, analytics, and technology to deliver #NextIntelligence. With an unparalleled depth of expertise in strategic planning, performance excellence, health analytics, informatics and technology, digital and emerging technologies, clinical quality and operations, and strategic communications, Chartis helps leading academic medical centers, integrated delivery networks, children's hospitals, and healthcare service organizations achieve transformative results and build a healthier world. Chartis has offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, New York, Minneapolis, and San Francisco. For more information, visit www.chartis.com .

