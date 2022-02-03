BEKO'S NEW DESIGN COUNCIL IS THE INDUSTRY'S FIRST TO EXPLORE THE INTEGRATED HEALTHY, SUSTAINABLE KITCHEN

BOLLINGBROOK, Ill., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- True to its mantra that a healthy life is an integrated concept that is only possible on a healthy planet, Beko Home Appliances, the U.S. subsidiary of Arçelik, one of the world's largest kitchen appliance manufacturers, has formed the industry's first design council that includes not only leading home and kitchen designers but also registered dietitians, health and wellness experts, recipe developers and thought-leaders in sustainable living.

Beko Home Appliances (PRNewswire)

Healthy Kitchen Council to explore the kitchen as the intersection of personal and planetary health in the American home

The 12-member 2022 Beko Healthy Kitchen Council, announced today, is part of the Beko Healthy Kitchen, which is being unveiled at the 2022 Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS) to explore the kitchen as the intersection of personal and planetary health in the American home. Beko's vision is to transform the U.S. industry through expert councils, inspired kitchen designs and buildouts, alliances with like-minded brands like Dole and 35 new cooking, cooling and cleaning products with proprietary technologies and features that empower Americans to lead healthier lives while contributing to a healthier planet.

The inaugural Beko Healthy Kitchen Council came together for the first time in September 2021 at the first-ever Beko Healthy Kitchen Summit in Virginia's Blue Ridge Mountains to participate in three days of trends presentations, brainstorming and workshops on healthy, sustainable kitchen design led by brand, industry and media experts.

In addition to advising Beko on appliance design and functionality, Council members began development of several of the healthy kitchen designs being presented at this year's KBIS and realized in homes later this year and beyond.

"I'm ecstatic to welcome our inaugural Beko Healthy Kitchen Council – giants in the worlds of kitchen design, health and wellness," said Beko Home Appliances President Zach Elkin.

The 2022 Beko Healthy Kitchen Council encompasses the following:

Aysegul Sanford , Content Creator at foolproofliving.com, Foolproof Living, Lawrenceville GA.

Lori Taylor , Founder and CEO of The Produce Moms, Indianapolis, Ind.

Lynn Knight Jessee , Owner/Interior Designer at Kitchen Concepts, Tulsa, Okla.

MaryJo Camp , CMKBD, CID, CAPS, CGP , Partner/Designer of DesignCamp, RLLP, Denver, N.C.

Melanie Marcus, MA, RD , Nutrition and Health Communications Manager at Dole Food Company, Charlotte, N.C.

Michael and Stacy Garcia , Owners of Garcia Cabinetmakers and KBtribechat, Huntington Beach, Calif.

Molly McCabe , AKBD, CLIPP, CAPS, CGP , Co-Owner/Principal Designer at A Kitchen That Works, LLC., Bainbridge Island, Wash.

Nadia Subaran , Co-Founder/Co-Owner of Aidan Design, Silver Spring, Md.

Scott Koehler , President of Dream Kitchen Builders, LLC, Pinehurst, N.C.

Suzanne Felber , Lifestylist® at Lifestylist® Inc., Dallas, Texas

Toni Sabatino , Owner of Toni Sabatino Style, Northpoint, N.Y.

A global appliance manufacturer with a product presence in 400 million homes in 140 countries, Beko operates under the premise that healthy living is only possible on a healthy planet. The company's commitment to zero carbon manufacturing coupled with its growing product line that empowers people to live healthier, more sustainable lives has distinguished it as the world's most sustainable home and kitchen appliance brand.

For more information about the Beko Healthy Kitchen, including the Healthy Kitchen Council, Dole Food Company strategic alliance and the 35 new Beko products launching in 2022, visit KBIS Booth W1657 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Fla., Feb. 8-10, 2022, or visit the Beko KBIS Landing Page (www.beko.com/us-en/kbis). Beko is also targeting builders, authorized builder distributors (ABDs) and developers attending the 2022 International Builders' Show (IBS), also at the Orange County Convention Center Feb. 8-10.

About Beko U.S.

Beko U.S., Inc., part of the Arçelik family, is the American subsidiary of the leading freestanding appliance brand in Europe, with a presence in more than 400 million homes in more than 140 countries. Committed to the premise that healthy living is only possible on a healthy planet, Beko specializes in cooking, cooling and cleaning products that empower homeowners to live healthier, more sustainable lives. The brand has received numerous accolades for protecting the environment including the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)'s highest honor for energy efficiency each of the past five years, and a Good Housekeeping 2021 Sustainable Innovation Award in the Smart Sustainable Home Appliance category. For more information, visit www.beko.com/us-en. Media are encouraged to visit the Beko Press Room at www.beko.com/us-en/kbis/#press.

The 2022 Beko Healthy Kitchen Council during the inaugural Healthy Kitchen Summit held in Virginia's Blue Ridge Mountains. The industry's first design council includes not only leading home and kitchen designers but also registered dietitians, health and wellness experts, recipe developers and thought-leaders in sustainable living. (PRNewswire)

