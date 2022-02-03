Aforé by Dr. Few's Breakthrough CBD Face Cream with Retinol Now Available at the Allure Store

CHICAGO, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aforé™ by Dr. Few, a clinically developed skincare line built around Dr. Julius Few's innovative Four Dimensional Beauty™ philosophy, proudly shares its new CR Emulsion CBD retinol product with Allure Store shoppers at the publication's 191 Lafayette Street location in New York City. The CR Emulsion will be featured through March 2022 alongside the carefully selected products which are thoroughly vetted and backed by the expert team at Allure.

The CR Emulsion (patent pending) is a unique, clinically-tested facial cream that combines CBD, retinol and peptides to reduce wrinkles, fine lines, hyperpigmentation and other signs of aging while mitigating the harsh side effects of traditional retinol solutions. Backed by years of rigorous research and testing, Aforé's novel combination of CBD and retinol recently appeared in a first-of-its-kind clinical study in the Aesthetic Surgery Journal , supporting the synergistic efficacy of these two ingredients in topical skincare.

"CBD alone has shown immense promise in cosmetic medicine when it's incorporated properly and with synergistic ingredients," shares Dr. Few. "CBD is anti-inflammatory and pro-healing in nature. I believe that the anti-inflammatory and antioxidant CBD properties are an essential component of protecting the skin and contribute to the graceful aging of any skin type."

This is Aforé's first product at the Allure Store, where Allure readers can try it firsthand and learn about the unique benefits of CBD and retinol directly from the world's top skincare authority. The medical-grade CBD counteracts irritating effects like redness or peeling that would otherwise occur when using retinol. In addition to its impressive anti-aging properties, CBD also helps maintain the skin's barrier function, and serves as a powerful antioxidant and anti-inflammatory agent.

"The Allure Store is a platform for newness and is built for brands like Aforé by Dr. Few," shared Allure's Head of Brand Partnerships, David De Nino. "People don't just come here to buy products, they come to the store to discover new things, learn, touch and meet new brands and new categories – like Aforé's breakthrough CBD solutions. The Allure Store serves as a launch pad for brands to reach a new audience and we're so pleased that Aforé has taken advantage of this platform to share the CR Emulsion with our readers and visitors."

The Allure Store is the publication's very first experiential retail store where customers can shop their expert's favorite products and find, learn, engage, create and discover from some of the best beauty experts in the business. This trailblazing store front serves as the best first brick and mortar vendor of the CR Emulsion, a product as unique as it is powerful.

For those unable to stop by the store, buyers can shop for the CR Emulsion online https://allure.shop/products/afore-cr-emulsion , with same-day delivery available in Manhattan.



ABOUT AFORE

Afore is the beginning of a new approach to beauty and skincare. Literally translated to 'Beginning' or 'Before', Aforé aims to restore and maintain your skin in a state of before — before sun damage, before exposure to pollution, and before signs of aging. Using Dr. Julius Few's innovative Four Dimensional Beauty approach, Aforé condenses the best in clinically-validated, proven formulas into simple skincare regimens. Formulated, tested, and prescribed by Dr. Julius Few, Aforé is ultimately designed to deliver natural beauty to every skin type. From first impression to everyday interaction, Aforé makes natural beauty your beginning.

ABOUT THE ALLURE STORE

Allure Store is an experiential retail store by Allure, the global beauty authority. The store offers an editorial-led selection of the world's best beauty products and is designed to embody the future of retail by seamlessly integrating Allure's trusted voice into a 360-degree shopping experience. Allure Store offers a curated selection of makeup, haircare and skincare products all handpicked by the brand's very own beauty experts and have been previously featured in Allure. Allure Store operates as a partnership between Condé Nast and the STÔUR Group. Allure is published in the U.S. by Condé Nast and in South Korea under license agreement with Doosan Group.

View original content:

SOURCE Aforé By Dr. Few