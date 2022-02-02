Thought Industries Ranked #1 Customer Education Learning System by The Craig Weiss Group for 2022

BOSTON, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thought Industries, the world's leading B2B customer education and external training platform provider, was ranked as the number one Customer Education learning system and Top 10 learning system overall by The Craig Weiss Group, LLC. This is the second year in a row that Thought Industries has received this honor from The Craig Weiss Group. The Thought Industries Platform has differentiated itself in the extended enterprise training market with blended learning experiences that accelerate time-to-value and reduce churn for software clients and increase engagement and monetization for businesses that primarily focus on selling training content.

Thought Industries - Unlock the Potential of Learning (PRNewsfoto/Thought Industries) (PRNewswire)

"Thought Industries is a repeat winner in the Customer Education category. That says something right there, and this year they had some serious competition," said Craig Weiss, CEO and Founder of The Craig Weiss Group. "Thought Industries is customer-focused (over 90% of their clients are doing B2B or B2C, customer education, partner training). Metrics are tied around the customer learning space, and yes, training in general. The UI/UX is very modern and slick – a must when everyone knows you have one shot to score well with customers. If you are into classroom management (ILT) or vILT including event management the system scores high."

The Craig Weiss Group's ranking is based on extensive, unbiased independent evaluation criteria across 15 unique variables, including vendor viability, learner environment, key functionality, metrics and data visualization, user experience and interface (for both end-users and administrators), as well as interviews and demos.

"I continue to be blown away by our teams' commitment to delivering an exceptional customer learning experience. Every detail - from our learner and administrative user experience, to increasing the extensibility of the platform - has been thoughtfully designed with innovation and business value in mind," said Barry Kelly, CEO of Thought Industries. "It's fantastic to see their hard work and dedication recognized with this ranking."

About Craig Weiss

Craig Weiss is the CEO and lead analyst for The Craig Weiss Group, which provides analyst, advisory, and consulting services to buyers and vendors in the e-learning industry. He is the founder of Findanlms.com, a site that offers the ability to research, compare, and engage with learning systems from around the world. He has been identified as one of the most influential people in the world for e-learning and the most influential in the world for learning systems. Craig writes the E-Learning 24/7 blog, which is read weekly in 174 countries, territories, and colonial territories. Additionally, he has written for numerous publications and speaks regularly at conferences and events around the world.

About Thought Industries

Thought Industries powers the business of learning by providing the world's leading B2B customer education and extended enterprise platform. The company was founded in 2014 around the core belief that online learning experiences should be modern, intuitive, engaging, and scalable. Today, our team builds and maintains the only learning solution with completely native tools and integrations that drive higher engagement, learner proficiency, and retention rates for our customers. Headquartered in Boston, Thought Industries has offices across North America and Europe. For more information, visit thoughtindustries.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Media Contact:

Ashley Paula

apaula@bigvalley.co

m: 707-972-0073

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Thought Industries