SAN ANTONIO and DALLAS, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SWBC Investment Company has announced a series of private real estate investment funds. The first fund, SWBC RE Fund, LP, a Delaware-limited partnership ("SWBC RE FUND I"), is now open to certain qualified investors, with a goal of raising $200 million in equity. The creation of this Fund follows the development and sale of over $900 million in multi-family properties throughout Texas by SWBC Real Estate, LLC ("SWBC Real Estate"). SWBC RE FUND I will provide investors an opportunity to participate in a portfolio of newly developed multi-family assets and certain value-add real estate opportunities principally located in the state of Texas.

SWBC Companies Partner to Launch a $200 Million Real Estate Private Equity Fund (PRNewswire)

"We continue to find opportunities to develop Class A multi-family properties throughout the state of Texas, and we believe that this fund will allow our team to provide value for our qualified investors, as well as our business partners," said Charlie Amato, SWBC Chairman and Co-founder.

"Texas is one of the states that continues to experience record growth," said Gary Dudley, President and Co-founder of SWBC. "We are excited about offering a fund to certain qualified investors to help us capitalize on the opportunities that exist due to that growth."

SWBC RE FUND I will leverage SWBC Real Estate's experience in developing and selling multi-family properties within close proximity to one of the four major markets within the state – Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, Austin, and San Antonio.

"The real estate development team at SWBC Real Estate has a strong record," said John Tuohy, CEO of SWBC Investment Company. "They have operated in all market conditions, consistently producing high-quality housing solutions and delivering for investors along the way."

"SWBC Real Estate is excited about this partnership opportunity with SWBC Investment Company for this new real estate fund," says Stuart Smith, COO of SWBC Real Estate. "This partnership will allow SWBC Real Estate to focus on the assets that we develop and operate while allowing the investment team to focus on the investors. This structure is different from many other real estate funds as we will have our own in-house real estate group and the fund manager under the same corporate umbrella," says Smith. "We view this as an advantage for investors in many regards, as we will have our own private pool of capital for all suitable future developments and potential acquisitions."

U.S. persons that are accredited investors and otherwise meet the suitability requirements of SWBC RE FUND I and that are interested in learning more about SWBC RE FUND I, may contact John Tuohy, CEO of SWBC Investment Company at jtuohy@swbc.com.

About SWBC

As a diversified financial services company, SWBC provides financial institutions, businesses, and individuals a wide range of services, including insurance, mortgages, wealth management, employee benefits, and more. Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, SWBC has partners and divisions across all 50 states and manages business around the world. No matter how wide its reach, SWBC always listens to its customers' needs, analyzes their current situations, and recommends customized solutions. For more information about our approach to personalized service, visit SWBC's website at swbc.com.

This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any securities, including securities of SWBC RE FUND I. Offers to make an investment in a security in SWBC RE FUND I will only be made to certain qualified investors who meet the suitability requirements of SWBC RE FUND I (including the requirement to be an accredited investor) by delivery of a Confidential Private Placement Memorandum (as supplemented from time-to-time, the "Memorandum"), the Limited Partnership Agreement (as amended from time-to-time, the "Limited Partnership Agreement"), and a Subscription Booklet (which will require verification of status as an accredited investor and impose other suitability requirements). Past performance of SWBC Investment Company, SWBC Real Estate, or their affiliates is no guarantee of future results. Potential investors should read the Memorandum, the Limited Partnership Agreement, and Subscription Booklet of the fund carefully for information about the fund's investment strategy, risks of investing in SWBC RE FUND I, fees payable to SWBC Investment Company and its affiliates and other expenses that will be borne by investors. Investment in SWBC RE FUND I involves a high degree of risk, and any investor acquiring interests in SWBC RE FUND I must be able to bear the economic risk of loss of some or all of their investment. A potential investor should consult the Memorandum for a discussion of the principal risks and conflicts in connection with an investment in SWBC RE FUND I and should consult with its own investment, tax, and/or legal professionals about the merits of such investment. SWBC Investment Company does not make any representation or warranty as to the accuracy or completeness of any information presented in this release. Any financial information or projections are as of 1/1/2022, may be initial estimates, and may be subject to change without notice to recipient. Value consists of disposed of assets, as well as the current internal valuation of currently held assets as of 1/1/2022. An independent third party may not have reviewed the values and they may be internal projections. Securities offered through SWBC Investment Services, LLC, a registered broker/dealer. Member FINRA & SIPC. Advisory services offered through SWBC Investment Company, a Registered Investment Advisor.

SWBC Logo (PRNewsFoto/SWBC) (PRNewsFoto/SWBC) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SWBC