NexPoint Real Estate Finance Announces 2021 Dividend Income Tax Treatment

DALLAS, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE: NREF) (the "Company") announced today the final income allocations of the Company's 2021 dividend distributions on its common stock and preferred stock. The final income allocations as they will be reported on Form 1099-DIV are set forth in the following table:
Common Shares (CUSIP #65342V101, NYSE Ticker: NREF)
Ex-Dividend Date
Record Date
Payable Date
Distribution per Share
Taxable Ordinary
Return of Capital Per
Share
Section 199A Dividends
Capital Gain
Distributions
Per Share
3/12/2021
3/15/2021
3/31/2021
$0.47500
$0.41518
$0.05179
$0.00803
$0.40118
6/14/2021
6/15/2021
6/28/2021
$0.47500
$0.41518
$0.05179
$0.00803
$0.40118
9/14/2021
9/15/2021
9/30/2021
$0.47500
$0.41518
$0.05179
$0.00803
$0.40118
12/14/2021
12/15/2021
12/30/2021
$0.47500
$0.41518
$0.05179
$0.00803
$0.40118
Totals
$1.90000
$1.66070
$0.20720
$0.03210
$1.66070
100.00%
87.41%
10.90%
1.69%
Preferred Shares (CUSIP #65342V408, NYSE Ticker: NREF PRA)
Ex-Dividend Date
Record Date
Payable Date
Distribution per Share
Taxable Ordinary
Capital Gain
Distributions
Per Share
Return of Capital Per
Share
Section 199A
DividendsPer Share
4/14/2021
4/15/2021
4/26/2021
$0.53125
$0.47333
$0.05792
$0.00000
$0.47333
7/14/2021
7/15/2021
7/26/2021
$0.53125
$0.47333
$0.05792
$0.00000
$0.47333
10/14/2021
10/15/2021
10/25/2021
$0.53125
$0.47333
$0.05792
$0.00000
$0.47333
Totals
$1.59375
$1.41998
$0.17377
$0.00000
$1.41998
100%
89.10%
10.10%
0.00%
Components may not sum to the totals due to rounding differences. The information above presents final income allocations.
The Company encourages shareholders to consult with their own tax advisors with respect to the federal, state, and local income tax effects of these dividends.
About NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc.
NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc., is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NREF" primarily focused on originating, structuring and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity and alternative structured financings in commercial real estate properties, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities. More information about NREF is available at https://nref.nexpoint.com.
Contact:
Jackie Graham
Director, Investor Relations
JGraham@nexpoint.com
