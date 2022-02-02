M/I Homes Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End Results

Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 7:30 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) announced results for its fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021.

M/I Homes, Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/M/I Homes, Inc.)
M/I Homes, Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/M/I Homes, Inc.)(PRNewswire)

2021 Fourth Quarter Results:

  • Homes delivered increased 3% to 2,316, an all-time quarterly record
  • Revenue increased 16% to an all-time quarterly record of $1.1 billion
  • Pre-tax income increased 39% to $141.4 million, an all-time quarterly record
  • Net income increased 42% to $113.4 million ($3.83 per diluted share) compared to $80.1 million ($2.71 per diluted share) in 2020
  • New contracts were 1,744 compared to 2,128 in 2020's fourth quarter
  • Backlog units increased 10% to 4,835, a fourth quarter record
  • Backlog sales value reached $2.4 billion, a fourth quarter record

2021 Full Year Results:

  • Record homes delivered of 8,638, a 12% increase
  • Record revenue of $3.7 billion, an increase of 23%
  • Record pre-tax income of $509.1 million, a 64% increase compared to $310.0 million in 2020
  • Net income increased 65% to $396.9 million ($13.28 per diluted share) compared to $239.9 million in 2020 ($8.23 per diluted share)
  • New contracts were 9,084, a decrease of 4% when compared to the record level achieved in 2020
  • Shareholders' equity reached an all-time record of $1.6 billion, a 29% increase from a year ago, with book value per share of $57
  • Return on equity of 27.4%
  • Homebuilding debt to capital ratio of 30% compared to 34% at December 31, 2020

For the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company reported record net income of $113.4 million, or $3.83 per diluted share.  This compares to net income of $80.1 million, or $2.71 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2020.  Net income in the fourth quarter of 2020 included $6.4 million of after-tax impairment charges ($0.22 per diluted share).

For the year ended December 31, 2021, the Company reported net income of $396.9 million, or $13.28 per diluted share, compared to net income of $239.9 million, or $8.23 per diluted share, in 2020.  Net income in 2021 included a $7.0 million after-tax loss on early extinguishment of debt ($0.23 per diluted share) while net income in 2020 included $6.4 million of after-tax impairment charges ($0.22 per diluted share).

Homes delivered in 2021's fourth quarter reached an all-time quarterly record of 2,316, increasing 3% compared to 2,242 deliveries in 2020's fourth quarter.  Homes delivered for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 increased 12% to a record 8,638 from 2020's deliveries of 7,709.  New contracts for 2021's fourth quarter decreased 18% to 1,744 from 2,128 new contracts in 2020's fourth quarter.  For 2021, new contracts were 9,084, declining 4% from 2020's 9,427 new contracts. Homes in backlog increased 10% at December 31, 2021 to 4,835 units, with an all-time record sales value of $2.4 billion, a 29% increase over last year, and the average sales price in backlog increased 17% to $490,000.  At December 31, 2020, the sales value of the 4,389 homes in backlog was $1.8 billion, with an average sales price of $419,000.  M/I Homes had 175 active communities at December 31, 2021 compared to 202 a year ago. The Company's cancellation rate was 10% in 2021's fourth quarter and 8% for the year.

Robert H. Schottenstein, Chief Executive Officer and President, commented, "2021 was another banner year for M/I Homes, highlighted by record levels of revenue, homes delivered, income, and year-end backlog.  Our revenue increased 23% to $3.7 billion, pre-tax income improved 64% to $509 million and net income and diluted earnings per share both improved over 60% from 2020 levels, resulting in a strong return on equity of 27.4%.  Our 2021 results reflect a 210 basis point improvement in our gross margins to 24.3%, a 130 basis point improvement in our  overhead expense ratio and record earnings in our financial services operations. We are particularly pleased with these results given the unprecedented labor and material supply chain issues we experienced throughout the year.  In addition, despite a 13% decline in community count and limiting sales in a majority of our communities, we achieved record year-end backlog units and backlog sales value, increasing 10% and 29%, over 2020."

Mr. Schottenstein continued "We ended the year with record shareholders' equity of $1.6 billion, an increase of 29% from 2020 and book value per share of $57. Our year-end cash balance was $236 million, with no borrowings on our $550 million credit facility and a homebuilding debt to capital ratio of 30%.  During the year, we also repurchased $52 million of our common shares.  Though the supply chain and construction challenges are likely to persist, we are well positioned to continue growing our business as we begin the year with a strong balance sheet, record backlog, solid housing demand and plans to open a record number of new communities."

The Company will broadcast live its earnings conference call today at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time.  To listen to the call live, log on to the M/I Homes' website at mihomes.com, click on the "Investors" section of the site, and select "Listen to the Conference Call."  A replay of the call will continue to be available on our website through February 2023.

M/I Homes, Inc. is one of the nation's leading builders of single-family homes, having sold over 136,700 homes. The Company's homes are marketed and sold primarily under the M/I Homes Brand.  The Company has homebuilding operations in Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio; Indianapolis, Indiana; Chicago, Illinois; Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota; Detroit, Michigan; Tampa, Sarasota and Orlando, Florida; Austin, Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio, Texas; Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina and Nashville, Tennessee.

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "targets," "envisions", "goals," "projects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.  These statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties.  Any forward-looking statements that we make herein and in any future reports and statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, without limitation, factors relating to the economic environment, the impact of COVID-19, interest rates, availability of resources, competition, market concentration, land development activities, construction defects, product liability and warranty claims and various governmental rules and regulations, as more fully discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, as the same may be updated from time to time in our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.  All forward-looking statements made in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and the risk that actual results will differ materially from expectations expressed herein will increase with the passage of time.  We undertake no duty to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.  However, any further disclosures made on related subjects in our subsequent filings, releases or presentations should be consulted.

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Summary Statement of Income (Unaudited)
(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended


Twelve Months Ended


December 31,


December 31,


2021


2020


2021


2020

New contracts

1,744


2,128


9,084


9,427

Average community count

176


205


183


215

Cancellation rate

10%


10%


8%


11%

Backlog units

4,835


4,389


4,835


4,389

Backlog sales value

$ 2,366,873


$ 1,836,907


$ 2,366,873


$ 1,836,907

Homes delivered

2,316


2,242


8,638


7,709

Average home closing price

$           443


$           389


$           420


$           381









Homebuilding revenue:








   Housing revenue

$ 1,026,082


$    872,814


$ 3,630,469


$ 2,939,962

   Land revenue

2,721


8,061


13,390


19,170

Total homebuilding revenue

$ 1,028,803


$    880,875


$ 3,643,859


$ 2,959,132









   Financial services revenue

22,949


25,552


102,028


87,013









Total revenue

$ 1,051,752


$    906,427


$ 3,745,887


$ 3,046,145









Cost of sales - operations

808,150


689,245


2,836,972


2,361,367

Cost of sales - impairment


8,435



8,435

Gross margin

$    243,602


$    208,747


$    908,915


$    676,343

General and administrative expense

48,306


53,784


192,009


177,547

Selling expense

55,231


52,041


198,610


179,535

Operating income

$    140,065


$    102,922


$    518,296


$    319,261

Other income

(1,901)


(159)


(2,046)


(466)

Interest expense

602


1,230


2,156


9,684

Loss on early extinguishment of debt



9,072


Income before income taxes

$    141,364


$    101,851


$    509,114


$    310,043

Provision for income taxes

27,981


21,768


112,246


70,169

Net income

$    113,383


$      80,083


$    396,868


$    239,874









Earnings per share:








Basic

$          3.93


$          2.78


$        13.64


$          8.38

Diluted

$          3.83


$          2.71


$        13.28


$          8.23









Weighted average shares outstanding:








Basic

28,833


28,776


29,092


28,610

Diluted

29,612


29,507


29,880


29,152

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Summary Balance Sheet and Other Information (unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



As of


December 31,


2021


2020

Assets:




Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$      236,368


$      260,810

Mortgage loans held for sale

275,655


234,293

Inventory:




Lots, land and land development

1,125,738


868,288

Land held for sale

4,312


4,623

Homes under construction

1,187,341


898,966

Other inventory

135,043


144,731

Total Inventory

$  2,452,434


$  1,916,608





Property and equipment - net

37,648


26,612

Operating lease right-of-use assets

50,950


52,291

Goodwill

16,400


16,400

Investments in joint venture arrangements

57,121


34,673

Deferred income tax asset

10,251


6,183

Other assets

103,026


95,175

Total Assets

$  3,239,853


$  2,643,045





Liabilities:




Debt - Homebuilding Operations:




Senior notes due 2025 - net

$                —


$      247,613

Senior notes due 2028 - net

395,331


394,557

Senior notes due 2030 - net

295,937


Notes payable - other

4,549


4,072

Total Debt - Homebuilding Operations

$      695,817


$      646,242





Notes payable bank - financial services operations

266,160


225,634

Total Debt

$      961,977


$      871,876





Accounts payable

244,505


185,669

Operating lease liabilities

51,497


52,474

Other liabilities

357,690


274,328

Total Liabilities

$  1,615,669


$  1,384,347





Shareholders' Equity

1,624,184


1,258,698

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$  3,239,853


$  2,643,045





Book value per common share

$          56.99


$          43.68

Homebuilding debt / capital ratio(1)

30%


34%

(1)

The ratio of homebuilding debt to capital is calculated as the carrying value of our homebuilding debt outstanding divided by the sum of the carrying value of our homebuilding debt outstanding plus shareholders' equity.

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Selected Supplemental Financial and Operating Data
(Dollars in thousands)



Three Months Ended


Twelve Months Ended


December 31,


December 31,


2021


2020


2021


2020

Cash provided by (used in) operating activities

$         17,518


$        (28,892)


$        (16,823)


$       168,334

Cash used in investing activities

$        (19,799)


$          (2,543)


$        (51,722)


$        (33,870)

Cash provided by financing activities

$         17,492


$         89,733


$         44,103


$       120,263









Land/lot purchases

$       156,307


$       148,126


$       630,120


$       414,950

Land development spending

$       140,640


$         95,732


$       421,824


$       318,336

Land sale revenue

$            2,721


$            8,061


$         13,390


$         19,170

Land sale gross profit

$               707


$               738


$            3,228


$               989









Financial services pre-tax income

$         10,775


$         14,821


$         58,379


$         50,468

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Non-GAAP Financial Results (1)
(Dollars in thousands)



Three Months Ended


Twelve Months Ended


December 31,


December 31,


2021


2020


2021


2020

Net income

$       113,383


$         80,083


$       396,868


$       239,874

Add:








Provision for income taxes

27,981


21,768


112,246


70,169

Interest (income) expense

(677)


333


(1,950)


6,168

Interest amortized to cost of sales

7,974


9,559


33,829


32,686

Depreciation and amortization

4,378


4,564


16,915


17,578

Non-cash charges

2,360


10,313


10,437


16,685

Adjusted EBITDA

$       155,399


$       126,620


$       568,345


$       383,160

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Non-GAAP Reconciliation (1)
(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended


Twelve months ended


December 31,


December 31,


2021


2020


2021


2020

Income before income taxes

$   141,364


$   101,851


$   509,114


$   310,043

Add: Impairment (2)


8,435



8,435

Add: Stucco-related charges (3)


860



860

Add: Loss on early extinguishment of debt (4)



9,072


Adjusted income before income taxes

$   141,364


$   111,146


$   518,186


$   319,338









Net income

$   113,383


$     80,083


$   396,868


$   239,874

Add: Impairment - net of tax (2)


6,411



6,411

Add: Stucco-related charges - net of tax (3)


654



654

Add: Loss on early extinguishment of debt (4)



6,985


Adjusted net income

$   113,383


$     87,148


$   403,853


$   246,939









Impairment - net of tax (2)

$             —


$       6,411


$             —


$       6,411

Stucco-related charges - net of tax (3)

$             —


$          654


$             —


$          654

Loss on early extinguishment of debt (4)

$             —


$             —


$       6,985


$             —









Divided by: Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

29,612


29,507


29,880


29,152









Diluted earnings per share related to impairment (2)

$             —


$         0.22


$             —


$         0.22

Diluted earnings per share related to stucco-related charges (3)


0.02



0.02

Diluted earnings per share related to loss on early
extinguishment of debt (4)



0.23










Add: Diluted earnings per share

3.83


2.71


13.28


8.23









Adjusted diluted earnings per share

$         3.83


$         2.95


$       13.51


$         8.47

(1)

We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are relevant and useful to investors in understanding our operations and may be helpful in comparing us with other companies in the homebuilding industry to the extent they provide similar information. These non-GAAP financial measures should be used to supplement our GAAP results in order to provide a greater understanding of the factors and trends affecting our operations.



(2)

Represents the related charges divided by diluted weighted average shares outstanding during the respective period as presented in the Summary Statement of Income.



(3)

Represents charges for stucco-related repair costs taken in certain of our Florida communities.



(4)

Represents loss on early extinguishment of debt related to the early redemption of our 2025 Senior Notes during the third quarter of 2021, consisting of a $7.1 million prepayment premium due to early redemption and $2.0 million for the write-off of unamortized debt issuance costs.

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Selected Supplemental Financial and Operating Data



NEW CONTRACTS


Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended


December 31,



December 31,






%







%

Region

2021


2020


Change



2021


2020


Change

Northern

705


792


(11) %



3,667


3,743


(2) %

Southern

1,039


1,336


(22) %



5,417


5,684


(5) %

Total

1,744


2,128


(18) %



9,084


9,427


(4) %




HOMES DELIVERED


Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended


December 31,



December 31,






%







%

Region

2021


2020


Change



2021


2020


Change

Northern

954


881


8 %



3,592


3,071


17 %

Southern

1,362


1,361


—  %



5,046


4,638


9 %

Total

2,316


2,242


3 %



8,638


7,709


12 %




BACKLOG


December 31, 2021



December 31, 2020




Dollars


Average





Dollars


Average

Region

Units


(millions)


Sales Price



Units


(millions)


Sales Price

Northern

1,890


$           914


$     484,000



1,815


$           792


$     436,000

Southern

2,945


$        1,453


$     493,000



2,574


$        1,045


$     406,000

Total

4,835


$        2,367


$     490,000



4,389


$        1,837


$     419,000




LAND POSITION SUMMARY


December 31, 2021



December 31, 2020


Lots


Lots Under





Lots


Lots Under



Region

Owned


Contract


Total



Owned


Contract


Total

Northern

7,729


7,160


14,889



6,786


7,801


14,587

Southern

16,864


12,204


29,068



10,013


14,909


24,922

Total

24,593


19,364


43,957



16,799


22,710


39,509

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mi-homes-reports-fourth-quarter-and-year-end-results-301473306.html

SOURCE M/I Homes, Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.