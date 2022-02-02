Kentaro Kawamori, CEO and Co-Founder of Persefoni, Joins Rehab.com Advisory Team

BALTIMORE, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rehab.com, the leader in the rehabilitation space, announced Kentaro Kawamori, CEO and co-founder of Persefoni, is joining its advisory team. As Rehab.com continues to grow, the advisory team works with leadership on the company's business initiatives and helps guide its patient-first agenda.

"Kentaro is a valued and respected business leader who recently raised nearly $115 million to fund the #1 climate management and accounting platform in the world," said Patrick Nagle, founder and CEO of Rehab.com. "Kentaro cares deeply about climate change and the wellness of others. As an experienced dealmaker and fundraising expert, Kentaro will advise Rehab.com as we assess strategic opportunities."

As CEO and co-founder of Persefoni, Kawamori leads a rapidly growing team that enables the world's largest organizations to measure, report, and reduce their carbon footprints. Kawamori and Persefoni recently announced raising $101 million in a Series B financing round for the leading climate management and accounting company. Kawamori, a Forbes 30 Under 30 honoree, was the youngest chief digital officer ever at a Fortune 500 energy company and is a sustainable finance leader.

"Rehab.com is playing a critical role in democratizing patient-care access for patients. Creating a trusted digital pathway to enable access to trusted and high-quality care is a mission I'm proud to support.," said Kawamori. "I look forward to leveraging my experience across software and capital markets to help Rehab.com expand and reach every patient in need around the world."

Kawamori joins previously announced appointees to the Rehab.com advisory team, including: Brian Trisler, co-founder of A Place for Mom and Fred Joyal and Gary Saint-Denis, co-founders of 1-800-DENTIST. In the coming weeks, Rehab.com will continue to announce new members of its advisory team, which is composed of prominent business executives, successful technology entrepreneurs, healthcare visionaries, and other notable leaders.

