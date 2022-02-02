EVERI NAMED TO "TOP WORKPLACES USA 2022" LIST

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EVRI) ("Everi" or "the Company"), a premier provider of land-based and digital casino gaming content and products, financial technology, and player loyalty solutions, announced today it has been named to the "Top Workplaces USA 2022" list as a result of an independent employee engagement survey conducted by Energage. This marks a total of five top workplace awards earned by Everi during the last 12 months.

Top Workplaces USA celebrates organizations with 150 or more employees that strive to build a great workplace culture. Over 42,000 organizations were invited by Energage to have their employees participate in the Top Workplaces USA employee engagement survey, with results calculated by comparing the survey's research-based statements, including 15 "culture drivers" that are proven to predict high performance against industry benchmarks.

"It is incredibly gratifying to see yet another national recognition for Everi's diverse team of passionate and talented individuals," said Michael Rumbolz, Everi Chairman and CEO. "Our core values guide everything we do at Everi, and at the center of our values is our strong culture of inclusion and collaboration. These awards clearly identify and recognize our efforts to foster a diverse and cohesive culture across multiple office locations and among our employees who continue to work remotely."

The latest recognition as a "Top Workplaces USA 2022" joins a growing list of awards for Everi. The Company earned a "Greater Austin Top Workplaces 2021" distinction from The Austin American-Statesman, as well as a "Nevada Top Workplaces 2021" award from The Las Vegas Review-Journal and Las Vegas Business Press. Everi also earned national plaudits in 2021, winning a Top Workplaces 2021 Culture Excellence Award for "Direction" due to employees' high ratings and their proven willingness to be more invested in Everi's culture because of a belief in the direction set by senior leadership, and a 2021 Culture Excellence Award for "Remote Work" in October due to diligent efforts to create a desirable culture in a remote work environment. Everi's India offices also recently received an annual certification as a "Great Place to Work®" from the Great Place to Work Institute in India, based on positive employee feedback gathered through an independent employee engagement survey.

"Companies need to actively cultivate a cohesive employee culture while authentically representing their brand to job-seekers," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "We believe the employee experience is mission-critical and think that leaders who embrace a people-first culture benefit greatly. By giving employees a voice and showcasing an authentic culture, organizations can attract and retain job seekers, ultimately resulting in strong corporate performance."

About Everi

Everi's mission is to lead the gaming industry through the power of people, imagination, and technology. Focused on player engagement and assisting our casino customers to operate more efficiently, the Company develops entertaining game content and gaming machines, gaming systems, and services for land-based and iGaming operators. The Company is also the preeminent provider of trusted financial technology solutions that power the casino floor while improving operational efficiencies and fulfilling regulatory compliance requirements, including products and services that facilitate convenient and secure cash and cashless financial transactions, self-service player loyalty tools and applications, and regulatory and intelligence software. For more information, please visit www.everi.com, which is updated regularly with financial and other information about the Company.

About Energage

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 14 years of culture research and the results from 23 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

