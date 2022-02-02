ENTEGRA Announces New Houston Operations Hub

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ENTEGRA announced today the opening of their new facility in Houston, TX. The new operations hub is located on the northwest side of Houston on Cutten Road. This second US facility joins the operations and corporate headquarters in Indianapolis, as well as multiple locations in Canada, the UK, and Mexico

Mark Olson, President of ENTEGRA, said, "ENTEGRA continues to see tremendous growth as customers adopt our unique technology for in-line inspection and experience the benefits of working with our highly knowledgeable Data Analysis Teams. The industry recognizes the operational excellence and value of our 98.0% First Run Success Rate. This new location will help us continue to support clients in their critical task of protecting their assets, people, and the environment."

The Houston location will house both field and data analysis personnel and serve as the operational base for the greater Gulf region. A full tool fleet and support staff will give customers more options to work with ENTEGRA on both planned and short-notice jobs in the in-line-inspection market.

ENTEGRA® is a global pipeline inspection company with an integrated system of Ultra-High-Resolution ILI tools – backed by experienced, talented Data Analysis professionals – that helps pipeline operators to better meet their moral and regulatory obligations to Know Their Pipeline. From the team that first commercialized MFL/CAL combo tool technology comes the next evolution in ILI technology, driven by human-based insight and decision making.

