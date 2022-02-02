DOLLY PARTON SINGS PERSONALIZED VERSION OF "I WILL ALWAYS LOVE YOU" IN NEW SMASHUP™ VIDEO ECARD FROM AMERICAN GREETINGS

CLEVELAND, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It's a song that can bring happy tears to anyone's eyes… because it reminds us all of those we love, or have loved, and how much they mean to us. And while Dolly Parton wrote "I Will Always Love You" in 1973, its meaning is just as relevant nearly 50 years later. This Valentine's Day, show the loved ones in your life how much you care with a new SmashUp™ video ecard from American Greetings, featuring Dolly Parton singing this legendary song. The SmashUp is available through the American Greetings and Blue Mountain websites as well as through the SmashUps and Blue Mountain ecards apps for iPhone and Android.

The thoughtful card features a beautiful video montage of all kinds of love – from couples to families to pets and more – from vintage footage to today. While the video plays, Parton speaks to the power of love and that Valentine's Day provides the perfect occasion to reach out to those who mean the most. The best part is the video can be customized specifically for the loved ones in your life, with Parton personally saying their name from one of more than 1,000 names.

"Our birthday SmashUp featuring Dolly has been one of the most popular ecards since its launch last May. And it's easy to see why – Dolly is so genuine and is loved by so many, and her care and positive attitude shows through in everything she does," says Rob Matousek, Executive Director-Direct to Consumer Business at American Greetings. "We help inspire people to connect and make others feel loved and special, just as Dolly and her music does for her fans, which made this collaboration so powerful. The result is a thoughtful, heartfelt video ecard that you can send to a romantic relationship or anyone you're close to – it will truly bring joy to whomever receives it."

"I'm excited to share this SmashUp and hope this song brings as much joy to you this Valentine's Day as it has to me for all these years," said Parton.

SmashUps are available on www.americangreetings.com, www.bluemountain.com, and on the SmashUps app for iPhone , the Blue Mountain ecards app for iPhone and the SmashUps app for Android . They can be shared via email, text or on social media. Users can sign up for a monthly, yearly or two-year American Greetings account to have the ability to send an unlimited number of SmashUps over the course of their membership period. Membership costs range from $7-$40, depending on the length of membership.

ABOUT AMERICAN GREETINGS:

American Greetings is a global leader in the large and enduring Celebrations marketplace. The company helps people celebrate holidays, each other, and all of life's special moments, in-person and online, guided by a mission to "make the world a more thoughtful and caring place every single day." American Greetings offers products wherever and however people wish to purchase them – online, in-store, or curbside pickup. Celebrations happen throughout the year, driven by traditional holidays, key milestone moments such as weddings, baby showers and graduations, as well as recurring everyday events such as birthdays and anniversaries. The company's brands include American Greetings, Papyrus, Recycled Paper Greetings, Paper Rebel, Carlton Cards, Today and Always, DesignWare party goods, and Plus Mark gift wrap and boxed cards. Its digital business unit, AG Interactive, is a leading provider of digital greetings and premium celebrations content through proprietary technology platforms and apps. Our popular digital brands include American Greetings, Blue Mountain, SmashUps™, justWink™, and Creatacard™.

ABOUT DOLLY PARTON

Dolly Parton is the most honored and revered female country singer-songwriter of all time. Achieving 25 RIAA-certified gold, platinum, and multi-platinum awards, she has had 26 songs reach #1 on the Billboard country charts, a record for a female artist. Parton recently became the first country artist honored as Grammy MusiCares Person of the Year given out by NARAS. She has 44 career Top 10 country albums, a record for any artist, and 110 career-charted singles over the past 40 years. In 2014 the RIAA recognized her impact on recorded music with a plaque commemorating more than 100 million units sold worldwide. Her 2016 #1 album, "Pure & Simple," which topped the Billboard Top Country Albums and Americana/Folk Albums charts and debuted at No. 1 in the U.S., Canada, U.K. and Australia, added to that massive tally. She has garnered ten Grammy Awards and 49 nominations, including the Lifetime Achievement Award and a 2020 win with for KING & COUNTRY for their collaboration on "God Only Knows"; 10 Country Music Association Awards, including Entertainer of the Year; five Academy of Country Music Awards, also including a nod for Entertainer of the Year; four People's Choice Awards; and three American Music Awards. In 1999, Parton was inducted as a member of the coveted Country Music Hall of Fame. Parton has donated over 130 million books to children around the world with her Imagination Library. Her children's book, Coat of Many Colors, was dedicated to the Library of Congress to honor the Imagination Library's 100 millionth book donation. From her "Coat of Many Colors" while working "9 to 5," no dream is too big and no mountain too high for the country girl who turned the world into her stage.

