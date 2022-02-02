Dates announced for immersive experience by David Byrne and Mala Gaonkar presented by DCPA Off-Center opening August 2022 Postponed world premiere Theater of the Mind rescheduled for 2022 debut in Denver

DENVER, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Denver Center for the Performing Arts (DCPA) Off-Center is excited to announce the rescheduled dates for the world premiere immersive production, Theater of the Mind, co-created by creator of the Broadway hit American Utopia, David Byrne, and writer Mala Gaonkar, and premiering in Denver August 31 through December 18, 2022.

Theater of the Mind will take place in a 15,000-square-foot historic warehouse within the adaptive reuse campus of York Street Yards in the Clayton neighborhood. Theater of the Mind will take audience members through an immersive journey of self-reflection, discovery, and imagination, inspired by and grounded in neuroscience. Theater of the Mind is led by a Guide whose stories are inspired by the creators' lives. Audiences will explore how they perceive the world through sensory experiments that reveal the inner mysteries of the brain.

"It is super exciting to premiere this show with the Denver Center for the Performing Arts," said co-creator David Byrne. "I hope participants will be as surprised by these experiences, just as I have been—it really is a new kind of theater."

"The DCPA is thrilled to premiere this groundbreaking production, finally! After a long pandemic delay, we can't wait for Denver audiences to be the first to experience it," said Charlie Miller, DCPA Off-Center Curator. "Theater of the Mind is a one-of-a-kind production that combines science, design, and storytelling into a mind-altering and entertaining experience."

Tickets for Theater of the Mind will go on will go on pre-sale to all DCPA subscribers May 6 and on public sale May 20. Theater of the Mind will begin previews on August 31, 2022 and will open on September 13, 2022. Sign up to receive more information and first access to tickets at theateroftheminddenver.com.

ABOUT OFF-CENTER



Off-Center produces unexpected theatrical experiences that put the audience at the center of the story. What began in 2010 as a small theatrical test kitchen has grown into a signature line of programming for the Denver Center for the Performing Arts, credited with bringing immersive theatre to Colorado and helping establish Denver as a national hub for immersive art. www.denvercenter.org

Photos password: dcpapress

View original content:

SOURCE Denver Center for the Performing Arts