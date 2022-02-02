CHUCK E. CHEESE DELIVERS TOYS AND SMILES THROUGH DONATION OF MORE THAN 2 MILLION E-TICKETS TO BIG BROTHERS BIG SISTERS OF AMERICA AND BGC CLUBS IN CANADA

The Organizations plan to expand their partnership with a National Day of Celebration and Special Event in Dallas, TX

IRVING, Texas, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Chuck E Cheese , the world's number one family entertainment venue, announced the results of their annual Giving Season philanthropy efforts. As part of Chuck E Cheese's Winter Winner-land , the holiday season celebration that brought magic to kids across the country - included an assortment of entertainment experiences in-store, online and at home, the brand partnered with Big Brothers Big Sisters of America (BBBS) and BGC Clubs in Canada (BGC) to give back to local communities. Thanks to countless numbers of Chuck E. Cheese goers, who selflessly donated their winnings, the 2021 Winter Winner-land season afforded the opportunity to donate more than $50K in toys to the organizations, including a $10K cash donation to the charity partner.

This meaningful donation to two organizations with the goal of supporting and mentoring youth took place in January which coincides with National Mentoring Month. The final donation tallied up to an impressive 2.6+ MILLION tickets donated from kids across the US (United States) and Canada which more than doubled Chuck E. Cheese's philanthropic efforts last year.

Winter Winner-Land & The Season of Giving Donation Results

The Season of Giving portion of Winter Winner-Land was an essential element of the special celebration this year and it did not disappoint. Throughout Chuck E.'s Giving Season, the brand offered up an effortless way for kids to give back by encouraging them to donate their unused e-tickets to Big Brothers Big Sisters of America and BGC Clubs in Canada. Those tickets were then used to purchase toys, crafts, and other fun activities for the kids of BBBS and BGC to enjoy.

"We are thrilled to be partners with Big Brothers Big Sisters of America and BGC Clubs in Canada to ensure that kids across the U.S. (United States) and Canada can experience the joy of Chuck E. Cheese. This year, because of the generosity of our youngest guests, we were able to donate $50K worth of toys giving back to the communities and families we serve is a Chuck E. Cheese core value and we are honored to be able to bring the magic of the brand to kids everywhere," said Sherri Landry, CMO of CEC Entertainment, LLC.

"We are happy to partner with Chuck E. Cheese to bring more joy to our Bigs and Littles. During National Mentoring month, companies like Chuck E. Cheese, are stepping up to empower young people," said Jennifer Ashbaugh, Development Director of BBBS of America.

As part of our ongoing partnership with Big Brothers Big Sisters of America, Chuck E. Cheese will announce a National Day of Celebration where "Bigs" and "Littles" can pop into their local Chuck E. Cheese and enjoy a day of play, laughter, and fun, further supporting an amazing organization, the importance of mentorship and helping every kid be a kid. In March, the family entertainment center will also host the local DFW BBBS Chapter of Bigs and Lils for a day of fun to enjoy the latest Season of Fun: Spring-Tastic with delicious spring desserts, pizza and play time.

The fun does not stop! Chuck E. Cheese is open and welcoming kids every day. In addition, Chuck E. Cheese is home to more than 500 thousand birthdays per year and is the Birthday Capital of the Universe. For more information, visit chuckecheese.com.

About CEC Entertainment, LLC.

CEC Entertainment, LLC is the nationally recognized leader in family entertainment and dining with its Chuck E. Cheese, Peter Piper Pizza and, delivery only, Pasqually's Pizza & Wings brands. As the place where a million happy birthdays are celebrated every year, Chuck E. Cheese's goal is to create positive, lifelong memories for families through fun, food, and play and is the place Where A Kid Can Be A Kid®. Committed to providing a fun, safe environment, Chuck E. Cheese helps protect families through industry-leading programs such as Kid Check®. As a strong advocate for its local communities, Chuck E. Cheese has donated more than $19 million to schools through its fundraising programs. Peter Piper Pizza features dining, entertainment and carryout with a neighborhood pizzeria feel and "pizza made fresh, families made happy" culture. Peter Piper Pizza takes pride in delivering quality food and fun that reconnects family and friends. With a bold design and contemporary layout, an open kitchen revealing much of their handcrafted food preparation, the latest technology and games, and beer and wine for adults, Peter Piper Pizza restaurants appeal to parents and kids alike. The Company and its franchisees operate a system of nearly 600 Chuck E. Cheese and more than 120 Peter Piper Pizza venues, with locations in 47 states and 17 foreign countries and territories. For more information, visit chuckecheese.com, pasquallyspizza.com, and peterpiperpizza.com.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of America

Big Brothers Big Sisters is the nation's largest donor and volunteer supported mentoring network for kids. Big Brothers Big Sisters makes impactful and meaningful, matches between adult volunteers ("Bigs") and children ("Littles"), ages 5 through young adulthood across the country. Their goal is to develop positive relationships that have a direct and long-lasting effect and impact on the lives of kids and young people. Big Brothers Big Sisters help children realize their true potential and help them to build their very bright and promising futures.

BGC Canada (formerly Boys & Girls Clubs of Canada)

For 120+ years, BGC Canada has been creating opportunities for millions of Canadian kids and teens. As Canada's largest child and youth serving charitable and community services organization, BGC Clubs open their doors to young people of all ages and their families at 736 locations nationwide. During out-of-school hours in small and large cities, and rural and Indigenous communities, their trained staff and volunteers provide programs and services that help young people realize positive outcomes in self-expression, academics, healthy living, physical activity, job readiness, mental wellness, social development, leadership, and more

