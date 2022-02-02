AVMA: "Doggie breath" could be a sign of serious disease

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Does your sweet pet have sour breath? That odor coming from your pet's mouth could be more than a nuisance: it could signify a serious health risk with the potential to damage not only your pet's teeth and gums but their internal organs as well.

Although daily toothbrushing is advised for dogs and cats, only 2% of pet owners follow through with this practice. Pet owners should work with their veterinarians to begin a pet dental care routine at home, in addition to regular dental exams and professional dental cleanings. (PRNewswire)

Oral disease is one of the most frequently diagnosed health problems for our dogs and cats.

To address the importance of oral health care for pets, the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA) is sponsoring National Pet Dental Health Month in February. AVMA President Dr. Jose Arce says regular dental exams are an integral component of a pet's overall health care, and can help prevent more serious health problems.

"Oral disease is one of the most frequently diagnosed health problems for our dogs and cats, and it can have serious consequences for our pets' health," said Dr. Arce. "This is not just a matter of bad breath or stained teeth. In addition to causing receding gums, tooth loss and often significant pain, bacteria in the mouth can enter the bloodstream, potentially affecting the heart, liver and kidneys, which can be life-threatening."

According to the American Veterinary Dental College, most dogs and cats have some evidence of periodontal disease by the age of three, often indicated by bad breath, a change in eating or chewing habits, pawing at the face and mouth, and depression.

Although daily toothbrushing is advised for dogs and cats, a study published in the Journal of Veterinary Dentistry showed that only 2% of dog owners follow through with this practice. In addition, a survey of pet owners showed that only 14% of dogs and 9% of cats receive dental care at the veterinarian's office. Pet owners should work with their veterinarians to begin a pet dental care routine at home, in addition to regular dental exams and professional dental cleanings.

Dr. Arce says a pet's teeth should be checked twice a year by their veterinarian or a board-certified veterinary dentist for early signs of a problem and to keep their mouths healthy. However, pet owners should also have their pet's teeth checked if they observe any of the following problems:

Bad breath

Broken or loose teeth

Extra teeth or retained baby teeth

Teeth that are discolored or covered in tartar

Abnormal chewing, drooling, or dropping food

Reduced appetite or refusal to eat

Pain in or around the mouth

Bleeding from the mouth

Swelling in areas surrounding the mouth

What to expect

Pet dental visits begin with an oral exam of your pet's mouth by a veterinarian. Radiographs may be needed to evaluate the health of the jaw and the tooth roots below the gumline. Because most dental disease occurs below the gumline, where you can't see it, a thorough dental cleaning and evaluation are performed under anesthesia. Dental cleaning includes scaling (to remove dental plaque and tartar) and polishing, similar to the process used on your own teeth during your regular dental cleanings.

After the exam, your veterinarian will make recommendations based on your pet's overall health and the health of your pet's teeth, and provide you with options to consider. Talk with your veterinarian about any dental products, treats, or dental-specific diets you're considering for your pet, or ask your veterinarian for their recommendations.

For more information, visit AVMA.org/PetDental.

About the AVMA

The AVMA, founded in 1863, is one of the oldest and largest veterinary medical organizations in the world, with more than 99,500 member veterinarians worldwide engaged in a wide variety of professional activities and dedicated to the art and science of veterinary medicine. Visit avma.org to learn more.

Contact:

Michael San Filippo,

msanfilippo@avma.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE American Veterinary Medical Association