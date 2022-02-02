Alpha Variance Solutions Commits to SDG 5 - Gender Equality in the Tech Industry

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha Variance Solutions, a Microsoft Gold Partner specializing in retail and professional services implementations, is proud to commit to SDG 5.

"(Gender) Equality should not be an issue anymore in today's world. Sadly, it is. As the Founder and President of a Tech-Company, I have experienced the struggles of working in a male-dominated industry.

We stand for all seven principles that have been announced by the UN that go hand in hand with SDG 5. It is not a choice to stand up for Gender Equality. It is a must to stand up for Gender Equality." – Yuanming Chu, Founder & President of Alpha Variance Solutions.

The Sustainable Development Goals were developed by the United Nations to "blueprint to achieve a better and more sustainable future for all" with SDG 5 focusing on achieving gender equality and empowering all women and girls through education, knowledge, equal pay, and equal chances.

One step Alpha Variance Solution has taken is to include women-owned businesses in their supply chain. One step that demonstrates how the company is committed to encouraging equality and fostering diversity. Further, the company has committed to employing at least 50% female employees at all levels within the organization by January 2023 while creating Technology Trainee programs with at least 50% of female attendees.

Being aware of the ease of how sustainability goals are reported on, Alpha Variance Solutions has committed to publishing a half-yearly report to track their Gender Equality progress transparently.

About Alpha Variance Solutions:

Alpha Variance Solutions is a woman-owned, New York City based company. Founded in 2015, after a decade of providing successful implementation services to fortune 500 clients. Alpha Variance Solutions was created to address the most common and simplest need in this industry; a partner who listens and can lead clients through a well planned and executed implementation path.

