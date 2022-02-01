Sistar Mortgage to Implement Black Knight's Empower Loan Origination System and Suite of Solutions to Help Enhance Borrower Experience, Increase Efficiencies

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) announced that Sistar Mortgage , a DBA of SI Mortgage, has signed a contract to implement the Black Knight Empower LOS and integrated origination solutions to help enhance borrower experience, increase processing efficiencies and support its growing lending business, which is currently operating in more than two dozen states.

"We needed a single, comprehensive system that had automation that would help us grow our business without sacrificing the high-quality service we are committed to providing to our borrowers," said Rajeev Gandhi, founder, Sistar Mortgage. "The addition of Empower will help us achieve those strategic goals, and we look forward to the opportunities our relationship with Black Knight will bring in the future."

Easy-to-use and highly configurable, the Empower LOS can originate first mortgages and home equity loans on a single platform and supports retail, consumer direct, wholesale, correspondent and assumption lending channels. This powerful platform helps to significantly streamline the origination process from prequalification and loan application through processing, underwriting and closing. The Empower system's advanced capabilities are designed to automate processing of many time-consuming tasks based on the lender's configuration without the need for constant human intervention – often referred to as "lights-out processing". Empower will also support Sistar Mortgage's growth – giving them the flexibility and control over their operations in a way that pieced-together technology from multiple vendors cannot.

Sistar Mortgage will also use several Black Knight origination solutions that are seamlessly integrated with Empower. These include machine-learning technology for document classification and indexing; a fee service for recording fees, transfer taxes, title, inspections and property tax to help prevent costly fee cures; and an intuitive, mobile-friendly dashboard that enables loan officers to follow consumers throughout the mortgage process. Sistar Mortgage will also leverage Black Knight's automated compliance validation testing and an advanced business intelligence solution for actionable analytics. Further, with the integration of Black Knight's industry-leading product, pricing and eligibility (PPE) engine, Sistar Mortgage will be able to quote the right products with the best price available to a borrower within seconds – shaving even more time off the process. With all the tools integrated on one platform, Sistar Mortgage can simplify the origination process, maintain consistent data, accelerate turnaround times and reduce the costs associated with a loan.

"We're proud to serve Sistar Mortgage and support its growing operations across the country," said Rich Gagliano, president, Black Knight Origination Technologies. "By delivering advanced capabilities and automation, Sistar Mortgage can achieve greater efficiencies and cost savings that, in turn, will benefit their borrowers and lead to more business."

About Sistar Mortgage

Sistar Mortgage Company, DBA of SI Mortgage, was founded in 2002 by Rajeev Gandhi in Troy, Michigan. Since, Sistar Mortgage has become one of the brightest spots in Michigan's economic landscape by putting our customer's interests above our own. Sistar Mortgage insists that all transactions with our customers, associates, vendors, and suppliers meet the highest ethical standards.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) is an award-winning software, data and analytics company that drives innovation in the mortgage lending and servicing and real estate industries, as well as the capital and secondary markets. Businesses leverage our robust, integrated solutions across the entire homeownership life cycle to help retain existing customers, gain new customers, mitigate risk and operate more effectively.

Our clients rely on our proven, comprehensive, scalable products and our unwavering commitment to delivering superior client support to achieve their strategic goals and better serve their customers. For more information on Black Knight, please visit www.blackknightinc.com .

