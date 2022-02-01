RAMO LAW'S MICHELLE CHANG AND ERIKA CANCHOLA RECOGNIZED AS LEADERS OF INFLUENCE

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Entertainment law firm Ramo Law PC announced today that Managing Partner Michelle Chang and Partner Erika Canchola have been selected to the Los Angeles Business Journal's 2022 list "Leaders of Influence: Minority Attorneys." The publication writes that these outstanding Southern California attorneys who also happen to be minorities were selected for inclusion based on a "demonstration of the impact made on the profession and on the Los Angeles community."

"Entertainment law is a fast-paced business," says Managing Partner Elsa Ramo. "Michelle and Erika daily demonstrate the leadership qualities required to work with our clients in all facets of the entertainment industry."

Named among Variety's 2021 Dealmaker Impact Report, and recently promoted to Managing Partner at Ramo Law, Chang provides financing, production, and distribution legal and general counsel services. At the deal-making intersection of where content makers meet buyers, Chang is often at the forefront of first-time deals with various emerging and established streamers. She has been instrumental in executing Ramo Law's unscripted initiative since joining the firm in 2010, advising Emmy-winning clients such as Boardwalk Pictures ("Chef's Table" and "Cheer"), Scout Productions ("Queer Eye"), and Campfire Studios ("The Way Down").

The special feature writes that in Canchola's leadership of production legal for such breakout works as the 2021 Sundance film "Wild Indian" and 2020 festival films "Four Good Days," "Arkansas," and "Happily," as well as 2019 Golden Globe winner "The Americans" and Skydance's "Grace and Frankie" and "Foundation," "she optimizes her clients' financial, legal and business position in the financing, production, and exploitation of their content." Canchola serves as outside production for Skydance Television and is currently advising several producers of short- and long-form content slated for theatrical, television, and new media platforms. She established Ramo Law PC's New York office in 2017 and maintains a bicoastal practice.

Chang earned her bachelor's degree at the University of Maryland, College Park, and her J.D from Pepperdine University School of Law. She is affiliated with the Professional Entertainment Female Attorneys (PEFA) and the Beverly Hills Bar Association. Chang has been named to Variety's Legal Impact Report in 2019 and 2020, Super Lawyers Rising Stars in 2019-2020, and Variety's 2018 "Legal Impact Report: Up Next."

Canchola earned her bachelor's degree at Santa Clara University and her J.D. at Boston University School of Law. She is also affiliated with Professional Entertainment Female Attorneys (PEFA) along with the Beverly Hills Bar Association. Canchola has been named to Variety's Legal Impact Report in 2019 and 2020, Variety's Dealmakers Impact Reports in 2018 and 2020, and was named one of Los Angeles Business Journal's 2018 "Most Influential Women Attorneys."

With offices in Los Angeles and New York City, Ramo Law PC provides comprehensive legal services to its clients in the entertainment industry with a specialized focus in representing financiers, producers, and production entities in film, television, and digital content. The firm provides experienced legal services to optimize its clients' financial, legal, and business position in the financing, production, and exploitation of their content. For more information, visit RamoLaw.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Ramo Law PC