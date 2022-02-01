PTPA RETAINS TURNKEYZRG TO RECRUIT CEO

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA) has retained TurnKeyZRG to conduct a global, inclusive search to identify and recruit its first Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

The PTPA's mission is to build an equitable and sustainable competitive environment for all professional tennis players, for today and generations to come. The PTPA provides its members: connection and community; resources and counsel; and advocacy and representation. The association is dedicated to collective reform that will better the sport of tennis. Reform includes ensuring the players are fairly represented in all matters that affect their ability to compete, make fair wages, and decisions that involve their health, safety and welfare.

"Bringing a chief executive officer on board the PTPA signifies our commitment to growth and reform in the sport of tennis for the betterment of the players," stated PTPA Co-Founder Vasek Pospisil. "The players need a CEO that will solely represent their interests in the world of tennis, and TurnkeyZRG will be able to successfully navigate our search for the PTPA's top leadership role."

"All professional tennis players, as a collective, absolutely need the PTPA. The need is self-evident simply by comparing tennis to other sports. The traction comes from the collective, men and women, champions and challengers. They all need someone who wakes up every morning 100% in their corner, 100% focused on their needs, and 100% committed to improving their opportunities," said Len Perna, Chairman & CEO of TurnkeyZRG, the global talent recruiting firm.

Reporting to the Player Board of Directors and interfacing with the PTPA's Executive Advisory Board, the PTPA's first CEO will lead the PTPA movement as it unites and mobilizes tennis players from around the globe to create transparency, fairness, equity and new opportunities throughout professional tennis.

ABOUT PTPA

Created by the players for the players, the Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA) is an integrated association for professional tennis players. Founded by Vasek Pospisil and Novak Djokovic in 2020, the PTPA is a not-for-profit corporation based in Canada that addresses player challenges and influences fair change within the business of professional tennis. For more information about the Professional Tennis Players Association, visit www.PTPAplayers.com

ABOUT TURNKEYZRG

Founded in 1996, TurnkeyZRG is a highly specialized talent recruitment/executive search firm filling C-level, senior-level, and mid-management level positions throughout sports, entertainment, music and media. The firm recently placed the Commissioners of the ACC and the PAC-12, numerous CEOs in pro sports, numerous coaches and Athletic Directors in college sports, and is currently assisting organizations like the NFL, Bally Sports, Legends, the Los Angeles Dodgers, On Location and others with high level executive positions. Over the past 26 years, TurnkeyZRG has filled more than 1,700 positions throughout sports, entertainment, music and media. TurnkeyZRG helps teams, leagues, stadiums, arenas, theaters, college athletic departments, events, sponsors, agencies, media companies, private equity companies, and other clients identify, recruit, and hire the very best management talent. Turnkey now benefits from ZRG's global footprint, full array of industry practice groups, data-driven and analytical search tools, and technology investment in changing the way executive search/talent recruiting is done. TurnkeyZRG is a tech-enabled disrupter of the prior executive search model. For more information about TurnkeyZRG, visit www.turnkeyzrg.com

