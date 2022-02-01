NexPoint Residential Trust Announces 2021 Dividend Income Tax Treatment

DALLAS, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE: NXRT) (the "Company") announced today the final income allocations of the Company's 2020 dividend distributions on its common stock. The final income allocations as they will be reported on Form 1099-DIV are set forth in the following table:

Common Shares (CUSIP #65341D102)



Ex-Dividend

Date Record

Date Payable

Date Distribution

per Share Taxable

Ordinary

Income Per

Share Return of Capital

Per Share Section 199A

Dividends Per Share









3/12/202 3/15/2021 3/31/2021 $0.34125 $0.00000 $0.34125 $0.00000

6/14/2021 6/15/2021 6/30/2021 $0.34125 $0.00000 $0.34125 $0.00000

9/14/2021 9/15/2021 9/30/2021 $0.34125 $0.00000 $0.34125 $0.00000

12/14/2021 12/15/2021 12/30/2021 $0.38000 $0.00000 $0.38000 $0.00000













Totals $1.40375 $0.00000 $1.40375 $0.00000























100.00% 0.00% 100.00%



















Components may not sum to the totals due to rounding differences. The information above presents final income

allocations.

The Company encourages shareholders to consult with their own tax advisors with respect to the federal, state, and

local income tax effects of these dividends.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States. NXRT is externally advised by NexPoint Real Estate Advisors, L.P., an affiliate of NexPoint Advisors, L.P., an SEC-registered investment advisor, which has extensive real estate experience.

