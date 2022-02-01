Luzerner Psychiatrie Chooses Omada as its IGA Provider

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Omada A/S ("Omada"), a global leader of Identity Governance and Administration (IGA), announced today that Luzerner Psychiatrie (LUPS) has chosen Omada as its IGA provider. LUPS is the largest regional provider of psychiatric services in Switzerland, with over 1,200 employees.

Security and compliance are high priorities for LUPS because it handles highly sensitive patient data, and the number of systems in which this data is processed and stored has increased steadily. As LUPS continues to expand its digital services, it needed an identity and access management system that would help reduce manual efforts for user administration through automation. There was also the need for enhanced reporting to enable the greater transparency LUPS sought, while also providing the ability to document regulatory compliance.

Luzerner Psychiatrie chose Omada Identity for two key capabilities:

Automation: Omada delivered the ability to automate processes for identity lifecycle management, recertification, segregation of duties, password reset and emergency lockdown.

Scalability: LUPS sought to modernize the company's IT platform so it could scale and support the business due to ongoing digitalization and compliance requirements.

Another key deciding differentiator for Luzerner Psychiatrie was Omada's long-term strategic partnership with the Swiss-based implementation partner, SECURIX AG a customer-centric services provider with extensive IAM implementation experience. SECURIX AG supports organizations evaluating identity security solutions as well as the conceptual design, implementation, and operations with its own IAM Operation Center.

Beat Stucki, CIO, Luzerner Psychiatrie, said: "We handle an ever-increasing amount of sensitive patient data, and security is a top priority for us. We needed to modernize our infrastructure, but a lack of transparency in the authorization environment increased the challenges of the project. Omada provides the automation and transparency we need to meet and exceed regulatory requirements and safeguard the personal information of our clients."

Michael Garrett, CEO, Omada, said: "Like most organizations, Luzerner Psychiatrie's IT landscape has evolved over time, and in order to assist in the adoption of new applications and digitization of services there was a clear need for a new Identity Governance and Administration platform. With Omada's solution, Luzerner Psychiatrie's IT professionals can expedite onboarding of new applications and digitized services whilst upholding its industry leading compliance and governance requirements. "

About SECURIX AG

SECURIX AG is a security consulting company, focused on Identity & Access Management. We support organizations evaluating appropriate identity security solutions as well as conceptual design, implementation, and operations with our own IAM Operation Center. SECURIX has been awarded by Omada multiple times and was the first Omada partner in Switzerland. Our 100 employees assure professional IAM-project management, high quality consulting and successful software integration from three locations in Switzerland and serve the German market with our branch located in Berlin.

About Omada

Omada, a global market leader in Identity Governance and Administration (IGA), offers a full-featured, enterprise-grade, cloud native IGA solution that enables organizations to achieve compliance, reduce risk, and maximize efficiency. Founded in 2000, Omada delivers innovative identity management to complex hybrid environments based on our proven best practice process framework and deployment approach.

