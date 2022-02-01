Lument Closes $12.7 Million Refinance for Seniors Housing Community in Indiana

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lument recently announced the closing of a $12.7 million FHA Sec. 232 note modification to refinance the existing indebtedness at Park Place Senior Living, a 172-unit seniors housing community in Fort Wayne, Indiana. David Boitano, managing director for Lument based in Seattle, led the transaction.

(PRNewsfoto/Lument) (PRNewswire)

Park Place Senior Living consists of 158 assisted living (AL) beds in 132 units and 40 dementia care beds/units. Park Place is an active adult community operated by affiliates of Traditions Management and consists of approximately two dozen communities in Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky. The facility owner is Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc., a Maryland-based REIT that owns and invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry throughout the U.S. and Canada.

"The FHA seniors housing note modification program proved to be an ideal solution that allowed us to reduce Sabra's interest rate and improve cash flows with minimal time and financial investment," said Lument's Boitano.

Park Place was originally constructed in 2009 with FHA funding. FHA note modifications, which are only available to the lender that currently services the loan, allow the borrower to maintain the existing FHA loan and adjust it to lower the rate and monthly payment. Other terms, such as the original 30-year term and maturity date, remain unchanged.

About Lument

ORIX Real Estate Capital Holdings, LLC, d/b/a Lument, is a subsidiary of ORIX Corporation USA. Lument is a national leader in commercial real estate finance. As the combined organization of legacy industry experts Hunt Real Estate Capital, Lancaster Pollard, and RED Capital Group, Lument delivers a comprehensive set of capital solutions customized for investors in multifamily, affordable housing, and seniors housing and healthcare real estate. Lument is a Fannie Mae DUS®, Freddie Mac Optigo®, FHA, and USDA lender. In addition, Lument offers a suite of proprietary commercial lending, real estate investment sales, investment banking, and investment management solutions. Lument has approximately 600 employees in over 25 offices across the United States. Securities, investment banking, and advisory services are provided through OREC Securities, LLC, d/b/a Lument Securities, Member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services are provided by OREC Investment Management, LLC, d/b/a Lument Investment Management. OREC Investment Management is registered as an investment adviser with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. For more information, visit www.lument.com .

MEDIA CONTACT

Tyler Howard | Associate Director

513-403-1911 | tyler.howard@lument.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Lument