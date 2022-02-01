Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein, Girard Sharp, Joseph Saveri Law Firm, and Zwerling, Schachter & Zwerling Announce a $29.9 Million Class Action Settlement for Those Who May Have Purchased or Provided Reimbursement for the Drug Restasis®

Legal Notice

If You Bought or Provided Reimbursement for the Dry-Eye Disease Drug Restasis®

from May 1, 2015 through July 31, 2021,



You Could Get Money from a $29,999,999.99 Class Action Settlement.



For more detailed information, visit: www.RestasisLitigation.com

Para conseguir una notificación en español, llame a 1-877-868-6810 o visite el sitio web: www.RestasisLitigation.com.

A proposed Settlement has been reached in a class action lawsuit against Allergan, Inc. over prices of the dry-eye disease drug Restasis®. The Court approved the lawsuit as a class action on behalf of a "class," or group of people and entities, that could include you. Allergan, the Defendant, denies any wrongdoing. No one is claiming that Restasis® is unsafe .

Am I included?

This is a class action lawsuit. The Class includes consumers and third-party payors (entities such as employers or insurers with self-funded prescription drug plans). Specifically, the Class includes:

1. Consumers: all persons who, from May 1, 2015 through July 31, 2021, purchased Restasis® in a pharmacy for their own use, or received Restasis® by mail-order prescription for their own use, in any of the following states: Arizona, Arkansas*, California, Colorado, the District of Columbia, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oregon, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, Vermont, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.

2. Third-party payors: all entities that, from May 1, 2015 through July 31, 2021, paid for and/or provided reimbursement for some or all of the purchase price for Restasis® for use by their members, employees, insureds, participants, or beneficiaries, where such persons purchased the drug in a pharmacy or received Restasis® by mail-order prescription, in the following states: Arizona, Arkansas*, California, Colorado, the District of Columbia, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oregon, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.

* Arkansas purchases, payments, and reimbursements for Restasis® must have occurred from May 1, 2015 through July 31, 2017.

What does the Settlement provide?

Allergan will pay a total of $29,999,999.99 into a Settlement Fund to settle all claims in the lawsuit brought on behalf of the Class.

Class Counsel will ask the Court to award attorneys' fees in an amount not to exceed one-third of the Settlement Fund, plus interest, litigation expenses (up to $5,250,000), and service awards to the Class Representatives (up to $20,000 each, $200,000 altogether). After these deductions, the remainder of the Settlement Fund will be distributed pro rata to Class Members who file valid Claim Forms. The amount of money each Class Member receives will depend on how much Restasis® each Class Member purchased or paid for from May 1, 2015 through July 31, 2021, compared to the amounts purchased or paid for by all other Class Members who file valid and timely Claim Forms.

How do I get a payment?

You must submit a Claim Form online, or mail it postmarked, by August 11, 2022 to be eligible for a payment. The Claim Form, and instructions on how to submit it, are available at www.RestasisLitigation.com, or by calling 1-877-868-6810.

What are my other options?

If you are a Class Member, you may comment on or object to the proposed Settlement. You may also ask to be excluded from the Class (meaning you cannot receive money from the Settlement but you can sue Allergan separately at your own expense). You must object to the Settlement by June 7, 2022, or request to be excluded from the Class by May 3, 2022. Details of how to comment, object, or ask to be excluded can be found at www.RestasisLitigation.com.

The Court will hold a virtual hearing at 2:00 p.m. on July 12, 2022, to consider whether the Settlement and all of its terms are fair, reasonable, adequate, and in the best interests of the Class. These deadlines may be amended by Court Order. Check the website below for updates.

For more information: 1-877-868-6810 or visit www.RestasisLitigation.com

