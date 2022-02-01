InventHelp Inventor Develops Fun & Challenging Bean Bag Toss Game (ORD-2888)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a more challenging game to enjoy at picnics and gatherings with family and friends," said an inventor, from Kissimmee, Fla., "so I invented the TRAP BOARDS. My design provides a fun and exciting take on bean bag toss games."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention provides a more challenging alternative to traditional bean bag toss or cornhole games. In doing so, it enhances fun and entertainment. It also could spark friendly competition and it could encourage social interaction. The invention features a durable design that is easy to set up and play so it is ideal for adults and children. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Orlando sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-ORD-2888, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp