GM Reports 2021 Full-Year and Fourth-Quarter Results, Including Record Earnings

DETROIT, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- General Motors Co. (NYSE: GM) today reported 2021 full-year earnings that include net income of $10 billion, EBIT-adjusted of $14.3 billion, net income margin of 7.9%, EBIT-adjusted margin of 11.3%, EPS-diluted of $6.70 and EPS-diluted-adjusted of $7.07. GM's full-year net income, EBIT-adjusted, EBIT-adjusted margin and EPS measures are all records.

GM's fourth-quarter results include net income of $1.7 billion, net income margin of 5.2%, EPS-diluted of $1.16, EPS-diluted-adjusted of $1.35, EBIT-adjusted of $2.8 billion and EBIT-adjusted margin of 8.5%.

The company expects full-year 2022 net income to be in a range of $9.4 billion - $10.8 billion and EBIT-adjusted to be in a range of $13.0 billion - $15.0 billion, assuming continued steady demand for new vehicles and no significant new economic or supply chain challenges.

Results overview



Years Ended

($M) except where noted December 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 Change Revenue $ 127,004 $ 122,485 $ 4,519 Net income attributable to stockholders $ 10,019 $ 6,427 $ 3,592 EBIT-adjusted $ 14,295 $ 9,710 $ 4,585 Net income margin 7.9 % 5.2 % 2.7 ppts EBIT-adjusted margin 11.3 % 7.9 % 3.4 ppts Automotive operating cash flow $ 9,693 $ 7,519 $ 2,174 Adjusted automotive free cash flow $ 2,564 $ 2,610 $ (46) EPS-diluted(a) $ 6.70 $ 4.33 $ 2.37 EPS-diluted-adjusted(a) $ 7.07 $ 4.90 $ 2.17 GMNA EBIT-adjusted $ 10,318 $ 9,071 $ 1,247 GMNA EBIT-adjusted margin 10.2 % 9.4 % 0.8 ppts GMI EBIT-adjusted $ 827 $ (528) $ 1,355 China equity income $ 1,098 $ 512 $ 586 GM Financial EBT-adjusted $ 5,036 $ 2,702 $ 2,334

__________

(a) EPS-diluted and EPS-diluted-adjusted include a $0.30 and $0.12 impact from revaluation on equity investments in the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020.



Three Months Ended

($M) except where noted December 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 Change Revenue $ 33,584 $ 37,518 $ (3,934) Net income attributable to stockholders $ 1,741 $ 2,846 $ (1,105) EBIT-adjusted $ 2,839 $ 3,712 $ (873) Net income margin 5.2 % 7.6 % (2.4) ppts EBIT-adjusted margin 8.5 % 9.9 % (1.4) ppts Automotive operating cash flow $ 9,384 $ 5,243 $ 4,141 Adjusted automotive free cash flow $ 6,403 $ 3,433 $ 2,970 EPS-diluted(a) $ 1.16 $ 1.93 $ (0.77) EPS-diluted-adjusted(a) $ 1.35 $ 1.93 $ (0.58) GMNA EBIT-adjusted $ 2,165 $ 2,612 $ (447) GMNA EBIT-adjusted margin 8.1 % 8.7 % (0.6) ppts GMI EBIT-adjusted $ 275 $ 283 $ (8) China equity income $ 244 $ 248 $ (4) GM Financial EBT-adjusted $ 1,180 $ 1,039 $ 141

__________

(a) EPS-diluted and EPS-diluted-adjusted include a $0.02 and $0.26 impact from revaluation on equity investments in the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020.

2022 guidance

Full-year EPS-diluted and EPS-diluted-adjusted of between $6.25 and $7.25

Full-year net income of between $9.4 billion and $10.8 billion , and EBIT-adjusted of between $13.0 billion and $15.0 billion

See below for reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures or visit the GM Investor Relations website for complete details.

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

The following table reconciles Net income attributable to stockholders under U.S. GAAP to EBIT-adjusted (dollars in millions):



Three Months Ended Years Ended

December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Net income attributable to stockholders(a) $ 1,741 $ 2,846 $ 10,019 $ 6,427 Income tax expense 471 642 2,771 1,774 Automotive interest expense 227 275 950 1,098 Automotive interest income (44) (46) (146) (241) Adjustments







Patent royalty matters(b) 250 — 250 — GM Brazil indirect tax matters(c) 194 — 194 — Cadillac dealer strategy(d) — 99 175 99 GM Korea wage litigation(e) — — 82 — GMI restructuring(f) — 26 — 683 Ignition switch recall and related legal matters(g) — (130) — (130) Total adjustments 444 (5) 701 652 EBIT-adjusted $ 2,839 $ 3,712 $ 14,295 $ 9,710

__________

(a) Net of net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest. (b) This adjustment was excluded because it relates to potential royalties accrued with respect to past-year sales. (c) This adjustment was excluded because it relates to a potential settlement with certain third parties relating to retrospective recoveries of indirect taxes in Brazil. (d) These adjustments were excluded because they relate to strategic activities to transition certain Cadillac dealers from the network as part of Cadillac's electric vehicle strategy. (e) This adjustment was excluded because of the unique events associated with recent Supreme Court of the Republic of Korea (Korea Supreme Court) decisions related to our salaried workers. (f) These adjustments were excluded because of a strategic decision to rationalize our core operations by exiting or significantly reducing our presence in various international markets to focus resources on opportunities expected to deliver higher returns. The adjustments primarily consist of dealer restructurings, asset impairments, inventory provisions and employee separation charges in Australia, New Zealand, Thailand and India in the year ended December 31, 2020. (g) These adjustments were excluded because of the unique events associated with the ignition switch recall, which included various investigations, inquiries and complaints from constituents.

The following table reconciles diluted earnings per common share under U.S. GAAP to EPS-diluted-adjusted (dollars in millions, except per share amounts):



Three Months Ended Years Ended

December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020

Amount Per Share Amount Per Share Amount Per Share Amount Per Share Diluted earnings per common share $ 1,703 $ 1.16 $ 2,800 $ 1.93 $ 9,837 $ 6.70 $ 6,247 $ 4.33 Adjustments(a) 444 0.30 (5) — 701 0.47 652 0.46 Tax effect on adjustment(b) (62) (0.04) 12 — (105) (0.07) (70) (0.05) Tax adjustment(c) (96) (0.07) — — (51) (0.03) 236 0.16 EPS-diluted-adjusted $ 1,989 $ 1.35 $ 2,807 $ 1.93 $ 10,382 $ 7.07 $ 7,065 $ 4.90

__________

(a) Refer to the reconciliation of Net income attributable to stockholders under U.S. GAAP to EBIT-adjusted for adjustment details. (b) The tax effect of each adjustment is determined based on the tax laws and valuation allowance status of the jurisdiction to which the adjustment relates. (c) In the year ended December 31, 2021, the adjustments consist of tax benefits related to a deduction for an investment in a subsidiary and resolution of uncertainty relating to an indirect tax refund claim in Brazil, partially offset by tax expense related to the establishment of a valuation allowance against Cruise deferred tax assets. In the year ended December 31, 2020, the adjustment consists of tax expense related to the establishment of a valuation allowance against deferred tax assets in Australia and New Zealand. These adjustments were excluded because of the unique nature of these events and significant impacts of valuation allowances are not considered part of our core operations.

The following table reconciles net automotive cash provided by operating activities under U.S. GAAP to adjusted automotive free cash flow (dollars in millions):



Three Months Ended Years Ended

December 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 December 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 Net automotive cash provided by operating

activities $ 9,384 $ 5,243 $ 9,693 $ 7,519 Less: Capital expenditures (3,154) (1,959) (7,389) (5,251) Add: Cadillac dealer strategy 100 21 144 21 Add: GM Korea Wage Litigation 73 — 92 — Add: GMI restructuring — 128 24 379 Less: GM Brazil indirect tax recoveries — — — (58) Adjusted automotive free cash flow $ 6,403 $ 3,433 $ 2,564 $ 2,610

Guidance Reconciliations

The following table reconciles expected Net income attributable to stockholders under U.S. GAAP to expected EBIT-adjusted (dollars in billions):





Year Ending December 31, 2022 Net income attributable to stockholders $ 9.4-10.8 Income tax expense 2.8-3.4 Automotive interest expense, net 0.8 EBIT-adjusted(a) $ 13.0-15.0

__________

(a) We do not consider the potential future impact of adjustments on our expected financial results.

