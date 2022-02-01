GAF Showcases Innovations for Commercial and Residential Contractors at International Roofing Expo

NEW ORLEANS, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at the International Roofing Expo (IRE), GAF is showcasing its comprehensive suite of product offerings across residential and commercial roofing. As North America's largest roofing and waterproofing manufacturer, GAF is focused on delivering products and offerings that continue to transform the roofing industry and reinforce the company's commitment to protect what matters most, including our people, our communities, and our planet.

Visit the GAF booth (#701) to learn more about the company's innovative products and services, including:

New products available soon from GAF Commercial, including the EverGuard® SA TPO self-adhering roofing membrane which provides contractors a fast and easy to install system, and a refreshed lineup of GAF Roof Coatings featuring optimized packaging, personalized service, and reorganized solutions.

Expanded system offerings that meet FM's Very Severe Hail (VSH) classification requirements using National Gypsum Company's DEXcell FA VSH™ Glass Mat Roof Board, manufactured by Gold Bond Building Products, LLC and exclusively available through GAF in 2022.

Residential roofing products that combine premium performance and comprehensive protection features like the award-winning Timberline HDZ ® shingle now with GAF Time-Release Algae-Fighting Technology, a proprietary first-of-its-kind innovation consisting of specially-engineered capsules that release copper steadily over time.

The GAF RoofCycle™ process, a patented, breakthrough recycling process for returning shingle waste from old roofs to the roofing economy.

The only roof system to directly integrate solar technology into traditional roofing processes and materials, the GAF Energy Timberline Solar™ Roofing System. This new system incorporates the world's first nailable solar shingle, the Timberline Solar ES™ Shingle, which GAF Energy assembles at their manufacturing and R&D facility in San Jose, California .

Additionally, on the CARE Stage, GAF's Center for the Advancement of Roofing Excellence (CARE) will hold live demonstrations throughout the show highlighting key product benefits and installation techniques.

Contractors will also have the opportunity to learn about GAF Community Matters and how they can get involved to support their own communities through the GAF Community Contractor program.

About GAF

GAF is North America's largest roofing and waterproofing manufacturer and a part of Standard Industries, a global company focused on building materials. GAF's products include a comprehensive portfolio of roofing and waterproofing solutions for residential and commercial properties as well as for civil engineering applications. The full GAF offering is supported by an extensive national network of factory-certified contractors. GAF continues to be a leader in quality and offers comprehensive warranty protection on its products and systems. The company's success is driven by a commitment to empowering its people to deliver advanced quality and purposeful innovation. Learn more at www.GAF.com.

