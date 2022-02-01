BERMUDA WELCOMES FORBES UNDER 30 RESIDENCY

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the month of February, Bermuda will host the first-ever Forbes Under 30 Residency program. Presented in partnership with the Bermuda Tourism Authority (BTA), the event includes a group of Under 30 alumni or 'Listers' of the global Forbes 30 Under 30 lists who have been honoured over the past ten years as innovators, game-changers and disruptors in every sector—from data and technology to entertainment, design, product development, and distribution.

"We are thrilled that Forbes chose Bermuda for its first-ever, month-long residency program," said Charles H. Jeffers II, the BTA's CEO. "This group of innovators and business leaders from around the world are here to work and network and will also have plenty of time to explore and enjoy the island. They expressed interest in working with Bermuda Economic Development while they are here and have developed a program to mentor local entrepreneurs and share their experience and success with Bermuda's own young budding business innovators. We are happy to be able to welcome this group in full compliance with remaining travel protocols and guidelines. It really is about getting back to business."

"This month-long event will not only showcase the island to the global audiences of the 30 Under 30 'listers,' but will also have an extremely positive — and immediate — impact on Bermuda's tourism economy," said Tim Morrison, General Manager of the Hamilton Princess & Beach Club, where the event will take place. "As the island's recovery continues in 2022, these kinds of high-profile events help to illustrate that Bermuda is back as a world-class destination."

"The first-ever Under 30 Residency in Bermuda is designed to connect young entrepreneurs and innovators – both Bermudian and international – to collaborate, mentor and solve for some of the world's most pressing issues," said Alexandra Sternlicht, Under 30 Reporter and Community Lead at Forbes. "This event will offer attendees the opportunity to share their work and stories with peers, while working closely with local entrepreneurs in Bermuda, all with the goal of elevating global entrepreneurship through personal and business connection."

The event will kick off this evening with a reception and welcoming remarks from Bermuda Premier David Burt. In partnership with BEDC, 20 or more local Bermudian entrepreneurs will be paired 1:1 with Forbes 30 Under 30 entrepreneurs for a weekly mentor/mentee meeting to help mentees develop their business ideas, scale their product or service, and take their concept to the next level. At the end of the month, the group will host a "Shark Tank"-like competition featuring several local entrepreneurs who will present their "elevator pitches," receive feedback from a panel of seasoned business leaders, and share the learnings gained from the time spent in the program. In addition to the mentorship program, participants have identified local sustainability initiatives that will include marine clean-ups, micro-forestry planting activities among other local community-minded initiatives.

Bermuda has one of the world's most advanced safety protocols, and Forbes has worked with the Bermuda government to design a comprehensive Covid-19 protocol to protect the safety of the entire group. All Forbes events require proof of vaccination to attend. It is also required by the government of Bermuda to enter the island.

