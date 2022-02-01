Augeo launching innovative crypto loyalty platform in collaboration with Prime Trust

ST. PAUL, Minn., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Augeo , a global leader in enterprise engagement and loyalty platform technology, announced today the introduction of HeapsSM—a comprehensive cryptocurrency platform that enables cardholders, consumers, employees and members to exchange loyalty rewards for leading cryptocurrencies.

Augeo Logo (PRNewsfoto/Augeo) (PRNewswire)

The integrated platform enables users to redeem their loyalty points and cash back rewards for leading cryptocurrencies. Heaps also enables users to purchase crypto with cash and through recurring deposits. Educational tools and instructional tutorials assist users in understanding the new and growing area of cryptocurrency investing. Once in the platform, users have access to a best-in-class discount marketplace where they can earn crypto-back rewards on their spending across 30,000+ local, national and online merchants.

"Surging consumer interest in cryptocurrency has created tremendous opportunities for brands to elevate engagement with their customers, members and employees," said Augeo Founder and CEO David Kristal. "By leveraging the billions of dollars of unredeemed loyalty rewards, we are making cryptocurrency more accessible to new audiences."

Powered by Prime Trust, a leading digital asset infrastructure provider trusted by major institutions worldwide, Heaps seamlessly integrates into any loyalty program—making it easy for everyone to securely buy, access, earn and track their crypto investments.

"Our collaboration with Augeo enables Heaps to innovate and scale securely at an accelerated pace," said Daniel Sofer, VP Institutional Sales, Prime Trust. "Through Heaps, Augeo is reimagining rewards programs for the digital future, empowering crypto as a new incentive for loyalty rewards, and providing an imaginative entry point for businesses that are not crypto native."

"Rewards create a compelling entry point for consumers getting into cryptocurrency," said Peter Schultze, Augeo Vice President, Crypto Loyalty. "Heaps makes it easy for users to buy crypto with points or cash, store digital assets in a secure wallet, track portfolio performance, learn about crypto investing, and even earn crypto-back on their purchases at thousands of popular brands through the Heaps marketplace."

With the development of the Heaps platform and inventive NFT initiatives, Augeo continues to fuel innovation strategies for engagement solutions serving millions of users worldwide. The platform provides direct and immediate value to users, enabling organizations to create compelling engagement experiences and deliver high-value solutions.

For more information about the Heaps exchange platform, visit heaps.augeomarketing.com.

About Augeo

Augeo is a global leader in enterprise-level engagement and loyalty platform technology, delivering compelling experiences and fostering meaningful connections for employees, consumers and members across many industries. We elevate engagement and strengthen relationships for our clients through employee recognition, event experiences, strategic gifting, incentives and loyalty and consumer engagement solutions. With more than 45 years of experience, Augeo serves hundreds of clients including 60 of the top Fortune 500 companies, representing millions using our proprietary platform technology. Our mission is inspiring people to achieve more—one interaction, transaction and experience at a time. For more information, visit www.augeomarketing.com .

About Prime Trust

Prime Trust is the one-stop shop for financial infrastructure for fintech and digital asset innovators. Our API platform and plug-and-play widgets allow companies to build seamlessly, launch quickly, and scale securely. Prime Trust powers mission-critical infrastructure for many of the world's leading crypto exchanges, lending platforms, digital wallets, payment platforms, ATS's, RIAs, wealth management platforms, broker-dealers, and crowdfunding platforms.

Prime Trust's team has extensive regulatory and financial services backgrounds from the OCC, SEC, Federal Reserve, US Department of Justice, US Treasury/Secret Service, JPMorgan Chase, Green Dot, American Express, PNC, Bank of America, and Visa. For more information, visit www.primetrust.com .

Media Contact:

Michael Walsh, APR, ABC, MBC

MichaelWalshCommunications.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Augeo