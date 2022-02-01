Acosta Acquires OeP to Further Amplify Suite of Progressive Technology Solutions

Combination will further enable brands to bridge physical and digital shelves as shoppers continue to rely on eCommerce for groceries and more

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Acosta announced it acquired OeP, a best-in-class agency focused on providing white glove services to clients across multiple categories and increasing brand presence and ROI on the world's largest eCommerce platform, Amazon. The acquisition is a key milestone in the Acosta growth story, helping to further achieve the company's mission of enabling clients to win in the modern marketplace with progressive solutions and exceptional service. The combination of Acosta and OeP provides clients with an end-to-end suite of digital commerce services that enable them to maximize business on Amazon and key retailer.com platforms.

With unparalleled depth of knowledge of the world's largest eCommerce platform, Amazon, OeP understands what it takes for brands to standout in the modern and competitive marketplace. The agency positions brands to be the number one best sellers in their categories on Amazon.

"Research shows 86% of shoppers are shopping both online and in-store, and Acosta is uniquely positioned to respond to their evolving needs," said Brian Wynne, CEO of Acosta. "Brands today need the expertise of agencies such as Acosta and OeP to provide best-in-class counsel, driving them to the forefront of digital marketplaces such as Amazon. We are excited to expand opportunities for retailer partners, brand partners, and shoppers and look forward to welcoming OeP's associates to Acosta."

"Along with my co-founder Jim Tonkin, we are thrilled to join Acosta," said Colin Jones, CEO of OeP. "We have built a culture of respect amongst our team and the clients we serve. OeP has always been guided by our clients' trust to elevate and inspire their brands to be successful, and that will not change. What will change is a new commitment to bringing current and future clients a broader suite of tools to help achieve their business goals. Jim and I would like to thank our entire team for helping us get to this critical moment in our company's history."

"With the acquisition of OeP, Acosta is now a one-stop digital commerce agency, offering clients full services across all retail.com platforms, including platform management, content, data measurement and retail media," said John Carroll, Chief Growth Officer for Acosta. "We are uniquely positioned in the industry to help clients build seamless and connected physical and digital go-to-market plans with their retailers."

In addition to OeP, Acosta has achieved sustainable and strategic growth over the last year through the acquisitions of Impact Group to bolster services for clients in emerging, natural, and specialty brands, CORE Group to further strengthen its foodservice offering for clients; and Premium Retail Services to provide complementary solutions, alongside those of Acosta companies Mosaic and ActionLink, across a multitude of categories.

The acquisition of OEP ties eCommerce into Acosta's broader digital commerce strategy, deploying best-in-class capabilities to help its clients land in physical and online shopping carts. OeP will continue to operate under its current name as a stand-alone brand.

PALAZZO served as exclusive financial advisor to OeP in this transaction.

About Acosta

Acosta is an integrated sales and marketing services provider that enables consumer packaged goods brands and retailers to win in the modern marketplace by delivering progressive solutions and exceptional service. With more than 90 years of experience, Acosta understands evolving consumer needs and helps its clients and customers stay a step ahead, fueling their accelerated performance.

About OeP

OeP provides a 360-degree solution for brands and manufacturers to optimize their assortment, marketing strategy and fulfillment of goods in the virtual marketplace. The company's hyper-focused attention to inputs coupled with a customer-centric approach delivers a best-in-class eCommerce experience driving returns for all stakeholders. OeP maximizes every opportunity to create a sale and helps their customers grow by optimizing content, conducting comprehensive SEO/SEM campaigns, and building powerful brand presences for eCommerce companies.

