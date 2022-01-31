World Business Chicago Celebrates Key Economic Achievements in 2021 In a New Marketing Campaign - "pro-Chicago decisions"

CHICAGO, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- World Business Chicago, the city's economic development agency, today announces the rollout of a bookish new marketing campaign centered around the term "pro-Chicago" to highlight key economic achievements in 2021, including record-breaking VC investments, the expansion and growth of local and international companies, and economic development-related awards and accolades.

The ad campaign will be published online, in print, across social media and on three city expressway digital billboards today through February 22.

"Anyone who knows me, knows that my favorite KPI's are pro-Chicago decisions," says Michael Fassnacht, President & CEO, World Business Chicago and Chief Marketing Officer, City of Chicago. "The World Business Chicago Research Center and the team track all types of activity throughout the year. This data helps us position Chicago competitively in the U.S. and on the world stage. The pro-Chicago decision ad campaign is intended to draw attention to the number of companies choosing Chicago to grow their business. I hope the business community and Chicagoans will see that we truly have the wind at our back going into 2022."

Aggressive marketing and branding of the city is a cornerstone of the mayor's COVID-19 Recovery Task Force work, with a dedicated push by World Business Chicago to emphasize Chicago's leading role on the global economic stage. Long known as the industrial and financial powerhouse of the Midwest, Chicago is being reintroduced to the world as an economically diversified hub of tech, distribution and logistics, food innovation, manufacturing, finance, and many other verticals.

"Our city enjoys legacy industries and new emerging ones. The disruption caused by the last two years has emboldened us to seize this once-in-a-generation opportunity to make this city work even better by creating a new economic model based on inclusive growth, taking a holistic approach to development across downtown and throughout our many vibrant neighborhoods." said Samir Mayekar, Deputy Mayor, Economic & Neighborhood Development, City of Chicago. "The data that World Business Chicago provides us weekly, monthly and annually is vitally important to forecasting opportunities ahead and allows us to better support our corporate and business community by listening to their concerns and making it easier to do business."

"Chicago has long been one of the world's major financial centers, and has recently become a hub for innovation and technology. My co-founders and I knew that it was the perfect city for CoinFlip to succeed. In the past few years, we've seen Chicago become one of the biggest players in the country for cryptocurrency and blockchain advancements, and we're honored to play a significant role. We are grateful that our elected officials embrace and advocate on behalf of cryptocurrency. Leaders, including Mayor Lightfoot, have routinely proven their commitment to making Chicago a home for cryptocurrency and fintech companies to thrive. Because of this, we have committed to expanding our business in Chicago and will continue to invest in programs to help local communities." - Ben Weiss, CEO and Co-Founder of CoinFlip.

On Wednesday, February 9, World Business Chicago will publish a "2021 Year-in-Review" report, an original study of key economic drivers in 2021 by the WBC Research Center. Links to the report and a companion infographic campaign will publish on World Business Chicago's LinkedIn and Twitter.

ABOUT WORLD BUSINESS CHICAGO

World Business Chicago is the city of Chicago's public-private economic development agency. Our mission is to drive inclusive economic growth and job creation, support businesses, and promote Chicago as the leading global city to help existing Chicago companies expand and to also attract new companies. Our vision is to make Chicago the most business-friendly city in the world by becoming a role model for truly inclusive economic growth, ensuring that all Chicagoans prosper through equitable economic development.

