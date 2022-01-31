Walmart and Quest Diagnostics Empower People to Take Control of Their Healthcare Through New Consumer-Initiated Laboratory Testing Solution Powered by QuestDirect™ Through Walmart.com

SECAUCUS, N.J., Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX) announced that they will now offer consumer-initiated laboratory testing powered by QuestDirect™ in collaboration with Walmart. The new solution allows people to take control of their health care and purchase the same high quality laboratory tests ordered by healthcare providers through a consumer-friendly website. This collaboration builds upon a long-standing relationship between Walmart and Quest Diagnostics to broaden access to high quality health services.

With this new testing solution, an individual can purchase among more than 50 different tests, including general health, digestive health, allergy, heart health, women's health, and infectious disease. Tests can be purchased at WalmartQuestdirect.QuestDiagnostics.com.

"Now more than ever, people seek healthcare that is convenient, individualized and meets them where they are," said Steve Rusckowski, Quest Diagnostics Chairman, President and CEO. "While many are too busy or face barriers to engage in in-person doctors' appointments, others choose to proactively arm themselves with diagnostic insights before engaging with one. Our close relationship with Walmart has allowed us to create a solution that is high quality and accessible. Powered by QuestDirect from Quest Diagnostics, this new solution can broaden access to laboratory testing and health insights, and support for a range of conditions for potentially better outcomes."

According to a recent Quest Diagnostics Health Trends™ report, the majority of U.S. adults (60%) admitted to skipping or delaying some in-person medical treatments or appointments during the COVID-19 pandemic. By allowing people to purchase their laboratory testing 24 hours a day from any connected computer or mobile device, they can access high quality healthcare at their convenience – putting the power to manage their healthcare back in their hands.

"Walmart is committed to providing its customers broad access to healthcare services," said Julie Barber, Senior Vice President of Health & Wellness Merchandising "This new testing solution, which is powered by QuestDirect, from Quest Diagnostics, allows us to build upon this commitment by empowering customers with a new way to take control of their own health and obtain high quality lab services with the click of the mouse."

To purchase a test, consumers can visit Walmart.com to conveniently shop online and select their own lab tests. Each purchase is reviewed and, if appropriate, ordered by a licensed physician. Depending on the test, people will be prompted to schedule an appointment at one of Quest's 2,220 Patient Service Centers across the country, including locations at select Walmart stores, often available that same day, depending on location. At-home collection kit with detailed sample collection instructions will be sent to people for certain tests.

Results are typically available within days and can be accessed through MyQuest™, a free, secure patient portal that can be accessed via smartphone, tablet, or desktop, where consumers can also choose to share their results with their doctor, family, or friends. Access to a healthcare professional for an explanation of test results and prescription treatments, if appropriate, are also included as part of the service.

Tests ordered through QuestDirect via Walmart.com are typically considered eligible expenses for flexible spending accounts (FSA) and health savings accounts (HSA), so customers considering ways to use funds can take advantage of the eligibility.

Not available in AZ, HI, or AK.

About Our Commitment to Consumer Empowered Health

Quest Diagnostics has long been at the forefront of the movement for consumer empowerment in healthcare. Our QuestDirect consumer-initiated test platform provides dozens of tests for conditions ranging from heart health to sexually transmitted diseases. We were among the first diagnostic information services providers to offer free access to test results online and other channels. Our mobile app and patient portal, called MyQuest, provides millions of people a way to securely access and track their test results and other health data.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics empowers people to take action to improve health outcomes. Derived from the world's largest database of clinical lab results, our diagnostic insights reveal new avenues to identify and treat disease, inspire healthy behaviors, and improve health care management. Quest annually serves one in three adult Americans and half the physicians and hospitals in the United States, and our nearly 50,000 employees understand that, in the right hands and with the right context, our diagnostic insights can inspire actions that transform lives. www.QuestDiagnostics.com.

