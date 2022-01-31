NORDSTROM RACK TO RELOCATE RIVER RIDGE STORE TO THE SUMMIT IN BIRMINGHAM, AL

SEATTLE, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Seattle-based Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) announced today plans to relocate its Nordstrom Rack store to a new location within The Summit in Birmingham, AL. The approximately 27,000-square-foot store is scheduled to open in spring 2023 and is managed by Bayer Properties.

"Nordstrom Rack has served the Birmingham community since we first opened our doors here in 2013," said Geevy Thomas, president of Nordstrom Rack. "We are excited to move our store to The Summit and bring our customers access to the best brands at the best prices, in a newly designed space. We have been focused on offering a mix of quality brands that cater to different lifestyles, sizes and trends, to fit every customers' style needs."

The new location will be a part of a mixed-use shopping and entertainment destination that features 981, 714 square-feet of retail, restaurant and office space. Other retailers in the shopping center include Trader Joe's, Apple, Ulta, REI Co-Op, and more. The Summit, Bayer Properties' Flagship Development, is conveniently located at the intersection of U.S. Highway 280 and Interstate 459, southeast of Birmingham, AL.

"Nordstrom Rack is a welcomed addition to the best-in-class merchandising collection at The Summit," said Lindsay Vetzner, vice president of anchor leasing for Bayer Properties. "Nordstrom Rack's dedication to delivering a superior, modern customer experience aligns with our mission to create places people love to be and be seen."

Nordstrom Rack is the off-price retail division of Nordstrom, Inc., offering customers up to 70 percent off on-trend apparel, accessories, beauty, home and shoes from many of the top brands sold at Nordstrom stores. Nordstrom Rack delivers the fashion customers are used to experiencing at Nordstrom stores, while providing access to many of the same brands at a savings.

The Rack carries merchandise from Nordstrom stores and Nordstrom.com, as well as specially purchased items from many of the top brands sold at Nordstrom. The Rack is the number one largest source of new customers to Nordstrom and serves as a great introduction for new customers who may have never shopped at one of Nordstrom stores.

About Nordstrom

At Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN), we exist to help our customers feel good and look their best. Since starting as a shoe store in 1901, how to best serve customers has been at the center of every decision we make. This heritage of service is the foundation we're building on as we provide convenience and true connection for our customers. Our digital-first platform enables us to serve customers when, where and how they want to shop – whether that's in-store at more than 350 Nordstrom, Nordstrom Local and Nordstrom Rack locations or digitally through our Nordstrom and Rack apps and websites. Through it all, we remain committed to leaving the world better than we found it.

